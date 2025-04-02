RELEASE: Oilers sign Czech forward David Tomasek

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today they have signed forward David Tomasek to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 29-year-old centreman has competed in the Czech Extraliga, Liiga, KHL and SHL, bringing his offensive talents to the Oilers after most recently dressing in 99 games for Sweden's Färjestad BK over the past two seasons, collecting 49 goals and 53 assists for 102 points.

The right-shot native of Prague, Czechia led the entire SHL in points (57) and assists (33) this past season while ranking third in goals (24) to help Färjestad capture its first regular-season league title since 2018-19.

Tomasek appeared in 10 games for Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, scoring once and adding three assists for the gold medal-winning squad.

Prior to embarking upon his professional career, Tomasek played two major junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls in 2013-14 and 2014-15.