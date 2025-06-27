RELEASE: Oilers sign Frederic to eight-year extension

Forward agrees to a max-term contract that carries an average annual value of $3.85 million

GettyImages-2212359668
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have signed forward Trent Frederic to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3.85 million.

Frederic (6'3", 221lbs.) appeared in all 22 of Edmonton's games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording one goal and three assists while averaging 11:24 TOI per game. His lone goal stood up as the game-winner and first-round series-clincher against the Los Angeles Kings.

Acquired on March 4 from the New Jersey Devils via the Boston Bruins, the 27-year-old ranked fourth in hits (85) and fifth in blocked shots (15) among Oilers forwards during the playoffs.

Entering his eighth NHL season in 2025-26, the St. Louis, Missouri native was originally drafted by the Bruins in 2016 (29th overall) and dressed in 337 regular season games with Boston, recording 55 goals and 54 assists along with 307 penalty minutes and a +18 rating.

Frederic finds his first goal in Blue & Orange to extend the Oilers lead

