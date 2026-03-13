RELEASE: Oilers acquire Josh Bloom from Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have acquired forward Josh Bloom from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jayden Grubbe.

Bloom is a 22-year-old left-winger from Oakville, Ont., who was selected 95th overall by the Canucks in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has played 19 games with both the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings this season, scoring one goal with Abbotsford plus 15 goals and 13 assists with Kalamazoo.

He won the 2024 Memorial Cup with the host Saginaw Spirit and also played for the North Bay Battalion during his Ontario Hockey League career.

Bloom will report to the Oilers ECHL affiliate Fort Wayne Komets.