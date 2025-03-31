RELEASE: Oilers sign Carfagna from Ohio State

Edmonton inks the free agent defenceman to a two-year entry-level contract starting next season

Carfagna
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Damien Carfagna to a two-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old blueliner spent the past two seasons at Ohio State University, skating in 72 games and recording nine goals with 25 assists. His seven goals over 38 games in 2024-25 were a team-high among Buckeyes defencemen, while his 21 assists and 28 points ranked second.

The left-shot rearguard from Wood-Ridge, New Jersey began his NCAA career at the University of New Hampshire in 2022-23, making 35 appearances as a freshman and tallying six goals with 10 assists.

