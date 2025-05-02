RELEASE: Oilers sign Regula to two-year extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have signed defenceman Alec Regula to a two-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value of $775,000.

Regula (6'4", 210 lbs, 24) was claimed via waivers by the Oilers from the Boston Bruins on December 11, 2024, and spent the remainder of the regular season rehabbing an injury.

The right-shot blueliner was originally a third-round NHL Draft selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2018 (67th overall) and was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019 before signing a three-year, entry-level deal with the club.

Regula made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in May 2021 and eventually saw action in 22 games over three seasons, along with another 108 appearances with Chicago's AHL affiliate, with whom he scored 12 goals and 39 assists.

In June 2023, Regula was traded to Boston and spent the 2023-24 season in AHL Providence, scoring four goals with 22 assists and an exemplary +36 rating. He was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins prior to the 2024-25 season.