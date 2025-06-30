RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Philp to one-year contract

Forward from Canmore made his NHL debut this past season, recording two assists in 15 games

GettyImages-2209210707
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have re-signed forward Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Philp (6'3", 198 lbs.) made his NHL debut with the Oilers in October and saw action in 15 games for the club during the 2024-25 season, registering a pair of assists while averaging 9:05 TOI per game.

Spending the majority of the year with AHL Bakersfield, the 26-year-old skated in 55 games for the Condors, recording 19 goals and 16 assists for 35 points and a +11 rating.

The Canmore, Alberta native ranked fifth in goals, assists and points among Condors forwards.

Philp collects his first NHL assist on Perry's go-ahead goal

