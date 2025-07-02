RELEASE: Oilers sign Mangiapane to two-year contract

Forward has scored 243 points in 498 career games with the Calgary Flames & Washington Capitals

GettyImages-2201629821
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.6 million.

Mangiapane (5'10", 183 lbs.) dressed in 81 regular season games for the Washington Capitals during the 2024-25 campaign, recording 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points.

A veteran of 498 NHL games, the 29-year-old Toronto, Ontario native makes his way back to Alberta after spending his first seven seasons with the Calgary Flames, with whom he played 417 games and recorded 109 goals with 106 assists for 215 points. Calgary drafted Mangiapane in the sixth round (166th overall) in 2015.

Named MVP of the 2021 IIHF World Championship, the winger has also made 37 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including 10 games with the Capitals this past spring as he tallied a goal and an assist.

