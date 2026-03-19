PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – Can't sleep on the Cats.

The Edmonton Oilers will welcome the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to Rogers Place on Thursday as they continue trying to bank as many points as possible in their push for the playoffs with only 13 games left on the schedule.

The Oilers earned a massive 5-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday despite the loss of Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season due to a lower-body injury, utilizing their depth by getting points from 13 different players and defending strongly to increase the gap in the standings between them and the playoff-chasing Sharks to seven points.

"It's big," Adam Henrique said. "No one guy is going to replace his spot, so that's something that collectively we're going to have to do from here right to the end of the season and see where that takes us. So I thought tonight we did a good job responding at times throughout the game, and chipping in like that offensively is big."