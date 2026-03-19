PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

Max Jones scored the game-winning goal, and Henrique had two points as part of an effective fourth line in limited minutes with Trent Frederic, who also posted an assist.
Edmonton's balanced attack included a power-play goal for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, a first goal in an Oilers uniform for Connor Murphy, and further tallies from Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman (empty-netter) to help overcome a second-period comeback from the Sharks and strengthen their push for first in the Pacific Division.
The Oilers are currently one point back of the Ducks, who have a game in hand, after they fell 3-2 to the Flyers in overtime on Wednesday night.
Having beaten the Oilers in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers aren't quite the same team this season, currently sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and 13 points back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 33-31-3 record.
But that doesn't mean they're about to go easy, given these two teams' history and the fact that a win on Thursday at Rogers Place could impact Edmonton's playoff hopes, where their last visit ended in a Game 5 victory in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.