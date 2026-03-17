PROJECTED LINEUP: Draisaitl out for Tuesday's meeting with the Sharks

Leon Draisaitl will not be in the lineup when the Oilers host the Sharks on Tuesday at Rogers Place

San Jose Sharks v Edmonton Oilers

© 2026 Leila Devlin

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable for Tuesday night's meeting with the Sharks at Rogers Place and for the remainder of the regular season, the Edmonton Oilers announced this afternoon.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that the German forward will miss tonight's meeting with the Sharks due to an injury he sustained in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators, scoring his 35th goal of the season before taking an awkward check on the next shift, which led to his early exit.

The team announced later in the afternoon that Draisaitl's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, meaning the Oilers will need to plan for the extended absence of one of their offensive leaders and captains for more than just one game.

Kris talks about the challenge of facing the Sharks without Draisaitl

After having 40 minutes of action to adjust without Draisaitl against Nashville, the Oilers will go with the same lines they finished with in their victory, including keeping Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the wing of the second line with Jason Dickinson and Jack Roslovic.

Josh Samanski looks set for an elevated role on the third line between Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen, having impressed over his 11 career NHL games to earn the trust of the coaching staff to centre the third line and take on penalty-kill responsibilities.

Perhaps no one has impressed more during his rookie season than Matt Savoie, who has nine points in his last 10 games (2G, 7A) since the Olympic break and will look to bring more offence in a top-line role next to Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

"Continue to bring a lot of energy," Savoie said. "Being a younger guy, that's a big part of my game, making sure everyone's upbeat and energized in the room. I think it's when a guy like Leon goes down, it's a collective effort that everyone needs to step up and give five or 10 percent more, and I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for our group."

Goaltender Connor Ingram will make his third straight start.

Matt chats about the growth in his game on Tuesday at Rogers Place

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Sharks below:

Savoie - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Dickinson - Roslovic
Podkolzin - Samanski - Kapanen
Jones - Henrique - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Stastney

Ingram
Jarry

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers statement on Leon Draisaitl

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

RELEASE: Edmonton & Calgary to host World Cup of Hockey

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Predators

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Josh Bloom from Vancouver

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

GAME RECAP: Stars 7, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique returns for Thursday's clash with Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights