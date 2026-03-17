PROJECTED LINEUP: Draisaitl out for Tuesday's meeting with the Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable for Tuesday night's meeting with the Sharks at Rogers Place and for the remainder of the regular season, the Edmonton Oilers announced this afternoon.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that the German forward will miss tonight's meeting with the Sharks due to an injury he sustained in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators, scoring his 35th goal of the season before taking an awkward check on the next shift, which led to his early exit.
The team announced later in the afternoon that Draisaitl's expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, meaning the Oilers will need to plan for the extended absence of one of their offensive leaders and captains for more than just one game.