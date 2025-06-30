RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to four-year contract extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Bouchard (6'3", 192 lbs.) skated in all 82 regular season games for the Oilers in 2024-25, recording 14 goals and 53 assists while averaging a team-high 23:28 time on ice. His 67 points ranked fifth among all NHL defencemen, with 26 coming on the power play.

For a second consecutive playoffs, Bouchard led all defencemen in points by registering seven goals and 16 assists over 22 games, helping propel the club to another appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Selected by the Oilers 10th overall at the 2018 NHL Draft, the 25-year-old is coming off his fourth full season in Edmonton and has rapidly ascended the franchise's all-time rankings, sitting fifth among defencemen in total points (55-183-238) and power-play points (17-66-83) over 347 career games.

The Oakville, Ontario native's 75 post-season appearances have resulted in an additional 81 points (20-61-81) which trails only Paul Coffey in Oilers franchise history.