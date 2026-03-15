PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Predators

EDMONTON, AB – Time to hit high gear on home ice.

The Edmonton Oilers will host the Nashville Predators on Sunday to begin an important four-game homestand at Rogers Place that carries plenty of playoff implications, with tonight marking the first of two straight contests against Western Conference post-season competitors in Nashville and San Jose.

The Oilers will then host Florida and Tampa Bay this coming Thursday and Saturday, setting the stage for a challenging and pivotal homestand.

"We gotta ramp up just to get in," said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who's approaching 400 career goals (398) and 800 assists (795). "This is a playoff race, and we're in the thick of it. There are 15 games left, and we gotta get our game going and get in. Nothing else should be on our mind other than that."

"We need to have a good homestand. It's a big week for us."