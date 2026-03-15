PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

Despite the loss, Connor Ingram was solid between the pipes in his return to the crease, making 22 saves after having to leave Tuesday's win over Colorado with an injury.
"It's really a shame," Kapanen said. "Throughout the whole game, we were playing pretty well, and teams are going to have their push if we're leading, and we just need to learn how to play with the lead.
"We just have to hope that the one extra point we lost today is not going to come and haunt us later."
Valuable points will be up for grabs for both Edmonton and Nashville on Sunday, with the Oilers currently 32-26-9 and in third place in the Pacific Division, while the Predators are only three points back of San Jose for the second Wild Card spot.
Meeting for the third and final time this season, the Oilers & Predators have each taken their victories over another on home ice. The Oilers won 6-2 back on Jan. 6 at Rogers Place off the strength of a Connor McDavid hat-trick and three-point performance from Leon Draisaitl (1G, 2A), who has an incredible 28 goals and 51 points over his last 22 games against Nashville.
The Predators responded with a 4-3 overtime win in Nashville a week later, with Draisaitl having three more points (1G, 2A) and McDavid chipping in two more helpers.