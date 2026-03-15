PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

EDMONTON, AB – Returning home with mixed results, but enough to build on.

After taking five of a possible eight points on their previous road trip, the Edmonton Oilers will be back on home ice at Rogers Place on Sunday night to begin a four-game homestand against the Nashville Predators.

The Oilers finished with two wins out of four from a tough road trip against Vegas, Colorado, Dallas and St. Louis, including a 4-3 win over the league-leading Avalanche on Tuesday before being denied a terrific road trip after losing 7-2 to the Stars and giving up a two-goal lead in the third period of a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Blues.

"Obviously, they had a strong push, and yeah, it's unfortunate," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "It could've been an outstanding end to the road trip, getting three out of the four, but getting only one point in the last two games is disappointing for us."