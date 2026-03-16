PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

EDMONTON, AB – Time to dig in without Draisaitl.

The Edmonton Oilers will continue their playoff push against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at Rogers Place without the services of Leon Draisaitl, who left Sunday’s 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators and is expected to miss some time with a lower-body injury.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update post-game or after Monday’s practice about the German superstar’s status beyond that he was unsure of how long he’ll be out of the lineup, and that his absence will be a massive loss for the Oilers as they work to lock down a playoff spot with 14 games left in the regular season.

“We don't want to aggravate it or make it worse,” Knoblauch said on Monday. “We're looking at the big picture, but these games are important. There's nothing for sure right now when it comes to making the playoffs, and we need to win these games, but if he's not healthy to play, he's not going to play.”