PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

“It's a testament to everybody digging in and doing what was necessary to win,” Dickinson said. “You don't need to win games by large margins. One goal is all you need to win a game. If we're able to mitigate scoring chances and keep them to the outside, usually that's a good recipe for success. From there, the skill can take over and just score the goals that we need to score and get the job done.”
Without Draisaitl available, Jason Dickinson and Jash Samanski should see elevated roles, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could return down the middle after coming back from a personal matter against Nashville on a strong third line with Dickinson and Roslovic.
Savoie has shown well in a top-line role next to McDavid and Hyman, and the rookie from St. Albert should get an extended look there to continue his success since the Olympic break, recording nine points over his last 10 games (2G, 7A).
McDavid said he's enjoyed feeding off the energy Savoie brings to the table.
"It's been fun the last couple of games," he said. "I'm getting the puck in great spots because of him. Getting the puck off the wall is not an easy thing to do. It's a difficult thing to do and he seems to do it really well."