BLOG: Mangiapane feeling capable in a top-six scoring role for Oilers

The 29-year-old forward has the skills & experience necessary to play in the top six of the Oilers alongside either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl after a down season in Washington

Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals - Game One

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Andrew Mangiapane didn’t need to be told twice.

But when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl call, you answer.

The forward already knew Edmonton was a terrific fit for him this offseason before receiving phone calls from Edmonton’s two offensive leaders in McDavid and Draisaitl, who helped drive home his decision to sign on the dotted line with the Oilers on a two-year contract worth a total of $7.2 million ($3.6M AAV).

“There’s a lot of emotions and people pulling you this way and that way, wanting you here or there,” Mangiapane said about free agency to Oilers NOW’s Bob Stauffer on 880CHED. “But when you have those two kinds of calibre players calling you, you listen. They’re obviously two great players, and I just want to come in and be a part of a winning team and winning culture.

"I want to contribute any way possible, but when those guys call, you listen to what they have to say.”

McDavid and Draisaitl no doubt reinforced the 29-year-old’s already firm belief that his skillset as a tenacious scoring forward – capable of scoring 35 goals with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22 – could lead to plenty of production for him in Edmonton's top six alongside either one of the superstars.

"It's going to be fun to participate in the Battle of Alberta again," he said. "I think this was just a great fit for me, and Edmonton has a great team. I just want to come in here and play my game, helping the team in whatever way possible to win, and hopefully get them over the finish line this year. I'm excited to be an Oiler and I'm eager to get things started already."

Mangiapane’s play style is certainly familiar to Oilers players and fans from the parts of seven seasons he spent with the Calgary Flames from 2017-24, including his career-best year of 35 goals during the ’21-22 campaign that saw the Oilers eliminate the Flames in the second round of the playoffs.

Andrew meets with the media after signing a two-year contract

After being traded to Washington at the NHL Draft last season, Mangiapane notched 14 goals and 14 assists in 81 games for the Capitals from a reduced role in their bottom six, averaging almost three minutes less of ice time (13:03) than his previous year in Calgary and averaging only 1:13 of power-play time.

With opportunity available in Edmonton's top six, Mangiapane sees himself as a versatile forward who can contribute 20-plus goals next to McDavid or Draisaitl and contribute on the penalty kill, where the Oilers will have an opening from the departure of Connor Brown in free agency.

“I could definitely see that. I think I'm capable,” he said of playing in the top six. “I think last year was a little bit of a down year for me, but I think I could get right back to where I've been and what I can do. I think a lot of you guys have seen it, and the fans and everyone who saw me playing in Calgary know what I'm capable of. So I'm just excited to be given an opportunity.

'Obviously, there are a lot of good players on this team, so just looking at the roster, I could hopefully play with anyone and go up and down. There could be a good fit wherever the coach puts me.”

Tony, Bob & Jack discuss the Oilers signings of Mangiapane & Lazar

Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman listed out the reasons why Mangiapane was the perfect fit for the Oilers, especially his versatility to play up and down the lineup and play multiple roles with an active play style that will find a productive home in Edmonton's top six.

“The reasons we were interested in Andrew are multiple," Bowman said. "We've been watching him for years now and like the contributions he can make in a number of different roles. Obviously, starting with offensively, I think he's got the ability to play in our top six. He's got experience playing right and left wing, so there’s some flexibility there... He's not the most fun to play against. We certainly played a lot against him when he was in Calgary, and I think you notice his ability to impact the game in a number of ways. Penalty killing as well is something that he's done, and he's been good at that.

Bowman continued: "So in our conversations with him, we explained how we see him helping our team. He's really the ultimate versatile player in our top six, so we don't know which center he'll mesh the best with, but we know it's going to be one of those two. We definitely see him playing in our top two lines and contributing on our special teams as well. We know he can play on the power play, so we've got flexibility there as well.

"Overall, he checks all the boxes for the type of player and is going to bring a lot to the table with our group. I think he'll be a big addition."

