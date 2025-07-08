BLOG: Mangiapane feeling capable in a top-six scoring role for Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – Andrew Mangiapane didn’t need to be told twice.

But when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl call, you answer.

The forward already knew Edmonton was a terrific fit for him this offseason before receiving phone calls from Edmonton’s two offensive leaders in McDavid and Draisaitl, who helped drive home his decision to sign on the dotted line with the Oilers on a two-year contract worth a total of $7.2 million ($3.6M AAV).

“There’s a lot of emotions and people pulling you this way and that way, wanting you here or there,” Mangiapane said about free agency to Oilers NOW’s Bob Stauffer on 880CHED. “But when you have those two kinds of calibre players calling you, you listen. They’re obviously two great players, and I just want to come in and be a part of a winning team and winning culture.

"I want to contribute any way possible, but when those guys call, you listen to what they have to say.”

McDavid and Draisaitl no doubt reinforced the 29-year-old’s already firm belief that his skillset as a tenacious scoring forward – capable of scoring 35 goals with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22 – could lead to plenty of production for him in Edmonton's top six alongside either one of the superstars.

"It's going to be fun to participate in the Battle of Alberta again," he said. "I think this was just a great fit for me, and Edmonton has a great team. I just want to come in here and play my game, helping the team in whatever way possible to win, and hopefully get them over the finish line this year. I'm excited to be an Oiler and I'm eager to get things started already."

Mangiapane’s play style is certainly familiar to Oilers players and fans from the parts of seven seasons he spent with the Calgary Flames from 2017-24, including his career-best year of 35 goals during the ’21-22 campaign that saw the Oilers eliminate the Flames in the second round of the playoffs.