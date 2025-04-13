RELEASE: Oilers sign Finnish defenceman Atro Leppänen

The 26-year-old led Liiga in scoring this season, setting an all-time record for points by a blueliner

AtroLeppanen
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Sunday they have signed defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 26-year-old is coming off a remarkable season for Vaasan Sport in Finland's Liiga, recording a league-high 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists) over 60 games, which set an all-time Liiga recod for points by a defenceman.

His 42 assists were also tops among all blueliners while his 21 goals ranked second. He also added three assists in eight post-season contests.

Through two seasons in Finland's top league, the left-shot rearguard has appeared in 115 games, piling up 33 goals with 58 assists for 91 points.

