EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have acquired a 2027 fifth-round draft pick from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Viktor Arvidsson.

Arvidsson's contract for the 2025-26 season carries a cap hit of $4 million.

The Swedish winger scored 15 goals and 12 assists in 67 games for the Oilers last season, as well as two goals and five assists in 15 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.