RELEASE: Oilers sign Samuel Jonsson to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have signed goaltender Samuel Jonsson to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 21-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. This past season, the Gavle, Sweden product saw action in 24 games with BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan, sporting a 17-6-0 record with a 1.88 goals-against average, .922 save percentage and six shutouts.

The 6-foot-5 puck-stopper was named HockeyAllsvenskan’s Goalie of the Year as a result of having the lowest GAA while also leading the league in shutouts.

During the playoffs, Jonsson appeared in five games with a 2.15 GAA and .913 SV%.