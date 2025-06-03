RELEASE: Oilers sign Jarventie to contract extension

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Roby Jarventie to a one-year, two-way contract extension with an average annual value of $775,000.

Acquired in a trade last July from the Ottawa Senators, Jarventie (6'2", 214 lbs., 22) was Ottawa's second-round selection (33rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. He appeared in two games for the Oilers AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, last season and recorded a pair of assists.

The left-shot native of Finland had previously spent parts of four seasons with the AHL's Belleville Senators, collecting 38 goals and 48 assists in 136 games. He also made seven NHL appearances with the Senators in 2023-24, recording one assist.