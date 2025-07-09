RELEASE: Oilers acquire Howard from Lightning

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly. The Oilers also announced Howard has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26.

Howard (5'11", 190 lbs.) appeared in 37 games for Michigan State University in 2024-25, recording 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, earning the 21-year-old winger the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top men's hockey player.

Selected by the Lightning with the 31st-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Hudson, Wisconsin native spent two seasons with the Spartans, scoring 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points over 73 games.

Howard captured a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship this past May, appearing in four games and tallying one assist for the United States. He also scored seven goals and two assists in seven games at the 2024 World Junior Championship, helping USA win a gold medal in that tournament as well.