RELEASE: Oilers acquire Howard from Lightning

Forward won the NCAA's 2025 Hobey Baker Award for his standout season with Michigan State

GettyImages-2214816198
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly. The Oilers also announced Howard has agreed to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in 2025-26.

Howard (5'11", 190 lbs.) appeared in 37 games for Michigan State University in 2024-25, recording 26 goals and 26 assists for 52 points, earning the 21-year-old winger the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top men's hockey player.

Selected by the Lightning with the 31st-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Hudson, Wisconsin native spent two seasons with the Spartans, scoring 34 goals and 54 assists for 88 points over 73 games.

Howard captured a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship this past May, appearing in four games and tallying one assist for the United States. He also scored seven goals and two assists in seven games at the 2024 World Junior Championship, helping USA win a gold medal in that tournament as well.

News Feed

BLOG: Mangiapane feeling capable in a top-six scoring role for Oilers

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the signing of Mangiapane & more from Free Agency

RELEASE: Oilers sign Lazar to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Mangiapane to two-year contract

BLOG: Bouchard excited to stay in Edmonton & keep pushing for a Stanley Cup

RELEASE: Oilers sign Tomkins to two-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Stillman to two-year contract

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

RELEASE: Oilers acquire pick from Boston for Arvidsson

RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to four-year contract extension

RELEASE: Oilers invite 27 players to Development Camp

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Kapanen to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Philp to one-year contract

TALKING POINTS: Bowman looks ahead to the start of NHL Free Agency

DRAFT: Park has special hometown moment of being drafted by Oilers with second-last pick

DRAFT: All content from the 2025 NHL Draft

BLOG: Frederic finds an instant fit in Edmonton