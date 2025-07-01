BLOG: Bouchard excited to stay in Edmonton & keep pushing for a Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Evan Bouchard is returning to Oil Country this season on a four-year contract ready to make those marginal improvements in his game, while helping push the Oilers that extra mile further in hopes of lifting the Stanley Cup after two straight trips to the Final.

“The goal for myself, for the organization and everybody else in the locker room is to win a Stanley Cup,” Bouchard said via video call on Tuesday. “Not a lot of teams can say that, but I really do think we have the pieces. We showed that over the past couple of years.”

“We're just a fraction off, and we’ve just got to figure that out.”

The 25-year-old blueliner signed a brand new four-year, $42 million ($10.5M AAV) extension on Monday to continue his growth as one of the NHL’s top offensive defencemen in an Oilers uniform, fresh off recording 23 points (seven goals) in 22 postseason games in 2024-25 for the second-best playoff points percentage in NHL history (1.08), second to only Bobby Orr (1.24), after another 60-plus point regular season with 67 points (14 goals) in 82 games.

Following Edmonton's second straight run to the Stanley Cup Final, Bouchard and the Oilers are preparing to do that little bit extra to get themselves over the finish line in 2025-26 and orchestrate a few more long seasons beyond that with the Oakville, Ontario product locked up for four more years with the Oilers.

“It's not easy to go to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row,” Bouchard said. “We had that feeling a couple of years ago, and last year was not any better, if not worse, to go that far two years in a row and not to be rewarded for it.

“So this upcoming year, I'm excited to have a lot of the same guys back. Everyone's going to be that much hungrier. Everyone knows that. We have what it takes. We just need to give a little bit more. All in all, I'm excited for next year. I think the Oilers and I have a good chance in the years to come.”