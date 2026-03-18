GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 3

EDMONTON, AB – Sinking the Sharks with a full team effort.

The Edmonton Oilers came together after the loss of Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season on Tuesday by having 13 different players contribute points in a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, including Max Jones' game-winner in the third period to help secure them two huge points in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Forward Adam Henrique was the lone Oilers skater to record multiple points after setting up Vasily Podkolzin's first-period tally that made it 3-1 for the hosts before his rebound in the third was put home by Jones, giving Edmonton a 4-3 lead after San Jose fought their way back to tie it in the middle frame.

Connor Murphy scored his first goal in Blue & Orange during the opening frame, along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recording his 18th goal on the power play after Dmitry Orlov opened the scoring for the Sharks 7:24 into regulation to give them an early lead.

Zach Hyman provided insurance with his 29th goal of the campaign before the midway mark of the third, while netminder Connor Ingram picked up his 50th career victory by making 27 saves in the win.

The Oilers will continue their four-game homestand on Pride Night this Thursday at Rogers Place in a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.