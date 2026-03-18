GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 3

The Oilers receive points from 13 different players to help earn two valuable points in the Pacific Division playoff race with a 5-3 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Sinking the Sharks with a full team effort.

The Edmonton Oilers came together after the loss of Leon Draisaitl for the rest of the regular season on Tuesday by having 13 different players contribute points in a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, including Max Jones' game-winner in the third period to help secure them two huge points in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Forward Adam Henrique was the lone Oilers skater to record multiple points after setting up Vasily Podkolzin's first-period tally that made it 3-1 for the hosts before his rebound in the third was put home by Jones, giving Edmonton a 4-3 lead after San Jose fought their way back to tie it in the middle frame.

Connor Murphy scored his first goal in Blue & Orange during the opening frame, along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recording his 18th goal on the power play after Dmitry Orlov opened the scoring for the Sharks 7:24 into regulation to give them an early lead.

Zach Hyman provided insurance with his 29th goal of the campaign before the midway mark of the third, while netminder Connor Ingram picked up his 50th career victory by making 27 saves in the win.

The Oilers will continue their four-game homestand on Pride Night this Thursday at Rogers Place in a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Five different Oilers light the lamp in a big win over the Sharks

FIRST PERIOD

After giving up the game's first goal to the Sharks, the Oilers put together a terrific response by scoring three times in 4:16 of the first period to enter the intermission with a 3-1 lead over their Pacific Division rivals.

Both sides couldn't convert on their first chances with the man advantage before an odd-man rush for the Oilers turned into a three-on-one the other way for the Sharks after Jason Dickinson had a pass picked off in the neutral zone, leading defenceman Dmitry Orlov putting away a back-door pass from Alex Wennberg for the 1-0 advantage.

Nuge buries a one-timer on the power play to equalize vs. San Jose

Another power play for the Oilers less than two minutes after they fell behind resulted to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins answering back on the 10-minute mark with his 18th goal of the season, and his first goal since the birth of his second son Graham this past weekend.

A lost stick for Barclay Goodrow in the slot when trying to defend Connor McDavid allowed space for the captain to thread a pass through to the right circle, where from Leon Draisaitl's regular spot, No. 93 was able to blast a one-timer inside the post.

The goal was Nugent-Hopkins' 799th career point, leaving him one shy of the 800-point plateau, and two goals away from his seventh 20-goal season for the Oilers.

Murphy's long shot goes through for his first Oilers goal & a 2-1 lead

Just 1:15 later, Connor Murphy took a shot from distance that found its way through traffic for his first Oilers goal since being acquired from the Blackhawks at the Deadline.

It was the 32-year-old's fifth goal of the season to leave him two goals off his career high of seven in 2022-23, and his first since Feb. 2, which also came against the Sharks.

Before the intermission, there was still time for the Oilers and Vasily Podkolzin to increase the lead to 3-1 after Adam Henrique poked it into the path of the Russian to put it off the far post and in for his 16th goal of the season with 5:42 left in the period.

Edmonton takes a 3-1 lead on San Jose with Podkolzin's 16th goal

SECOND PERIOD

The shots were 15-12 in favour of the Sharks in a bounce-back period from the visitors, who scored twice through Pavol Regenda and Kiefer Sherwood to tie things up at 3-3 after 40 minutes at Rogers Place.

Connor Ingram made some great saves in the middle frame for the Oilers, but there was nothing he could do 8:17 into the period when Regenda put the perfect deflection on Mario Ferraro's waist-high shot from the point to beat him over the left pad and make it a one-goal game.

Under seven minutes later, an unfortunate bounce at the blueline for Connor Murphy sprung Sherwood on a breakaway that he converted with a glove-side finish to tie thigns up 3-3 going into the third period.

Adam speaks to the media as he picked up two apples in Tuesday's 5-3 victory

THIRD PERIOD

All hands on deck to deliver victory.

With Leon Draisaitl out for the remainder of the regular season, the Oilers are going to need their depth contributors to step up in his absence, and their strong showing from all four lines and their defence shone through in the final frame to earn them the two valuable points up for grabs on Tuesday.

The hard work of Edmonton's fourth line came through 4:49 into the third period when Trent Frederic helped turn the puck over in San Jose's zone, leading to the rebound from Adam Henrique's low effort being put away by Max Jones for the go-ahead goal.

Henrique picked up his second assist of the night to highlight what was an impressive performance from both him and his linemates on the fourth line on Tuesday.

Jones scores the go-ahead goal against the Sharks in the third period

Jones' second goal of the season in only his 10th game with the Oilers this year would stand up as the game-winner after Zach Hyman added his 29th for the insurance marker with another finish off a rebound three and a half minutes later.

After Matt Savoie got a slight touch to Mattias Ekholm's shot from the point, Hyman found the loose puck and dropped to one knee before roofing it over the stretched-out Alex Nedeljkovic to provide the Oilers with some breathing room with over half a period left to play in regulation.

The Sharks pulled their goalie late in regulation, but a tripping call on Sherwood as McDavid exited the defensive zone with the puck allowed them to see out their 5-3 victory with the extra man, completing a huge victory in the Pacific playoff race.

Hyman pads the lead to 5-3 off the rebound for his 29th of the season

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