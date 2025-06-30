RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Kapanen to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have re-signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million.

Claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on November 19, Kapanen (6'1", 195 lbs.) appeared in 57 games for the Oilers last season, recording five goals and eight assists while averaging 12:01 TOI per game.

Making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in the Oilers second round matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, the 28-year-old wasted little time making his presence felt with five hits in the fourth game of the series before scoring the Game 5 series-clinching goal in overtime. Kapanen saw action in 12 post-season games, posting three goals and three assists.

Through 527 career regular season games with stops in Toronto, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, the Kuppio, Finland native has tallied 90 goals and 132 assists. Kapanen was drafted 22nd overall in 2014 by the Penguins.