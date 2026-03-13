PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

"He's the last guy that should be doing that, to be honest," Hyman said. "So when things are going like that, I think that there are ways to be engaged, and I think you saw him trying to pull our group back into the fight and Leon as well. We can do a better job as a team to push back, and we did, but it wasn't enough, obviously."

The extra-curriculars continued in the third, where the Stars tagged them for two more goals while the Oilers took 14 more penalty minutes after the whistles.

"When it's like that, you're frustrated, and that's a way to try and get some emotion to the game and stick up for each other," Hyman said. "But we have to be a lot better."

It was a physical response from the Oilers, but the Stars were too powerful in the win that stretched their point streak to 14 games (13-0-1) despite no Rantanen or Hintz.

The Oilers took two out of four wins in a tough four-game stretch against Carolina (at home), Vegas, Colorado and Dallas, and things will remain tough against a St Louis side that has points in six straight (5-0-1) and is 6-1-1 since the Olympic break after beating the Hurricanes 3-1 on Thursday.