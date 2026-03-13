PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

Edmonton concludes a back-to-back and four-game road trip in St. Louis on Friday

Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will close out a back-to-back and their four-game road trip on Friday at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:00 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Edmonton falls 7-2 to Dallas in the first of a back-to-back on Thursday

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO – Continue the fight.

Following their heavy defeat to the Dallas Stars on Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers can conclude their road trip with three wins out of four if they can earn a result on Friday at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues in the second of back-to-back games.

The Blue & Orange will look to quickly put the Stars' seven-goal outburst against them in the past after they gave up five unanswered goals in the first 30 minutes, with the first coming from captain Jamie Benn only 1:23 into the contest for his first of two goals on the night along with Jason Robertson.

Evan Bouchard tallied his 19th goal to set a new career high, pushing his point streak to nine games, while Jason Dickinson scored his first goal in an Oilers uniform.

One of the other positives from the loss was how Connor responded to Leon Draisaitl taking a stray clearance from Arttu Hyry when the second-period buzzer had sounded, leading to both leaders taking penalties in a show they won't be pushed around.

Zach speaks after Thursday's seven-goal defeat in Dallas

"He's the last guy that should be doing that, to be honest," Hyman said. "So when things are going like that, I think that there are ways to be engaged, and I think you saw him trying to pull our group back into the fight and Leon as well. We can do a better job as a team to push back, and we did, but it wasn't enough, obviously."

The extra-curriculars continued in the third, where the Stars tagged them for two more goals while the Oilers took 14 more penalty minutes after the whistles.

"When it's like that, you're frustrated, and that's a way to try and get some emotion to the game and stick up for each other," Hyman said. "But we have to be a lot better."

It was a physical response from the Oilers, but the Stars were too powerful in the win that stretched their point streak to 14 games (13-0-1) despite no Rantanen or Hintz.

The Oilers took two out of four wins in a tough four-game stretch against Carolina (at home), Vegas, Colorado and Dallas, and things will remain tough against a St Louis side that has points in six straight (5-0-1) and is 6-1-1 since the Olympic break after beating the Hurricanes 3-1 on Thursday.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Stars 7, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique returns for Thursday's clash with Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

BLOG: Dach poised to bring the energy for his hometown Oilers

BLOG: Dickinson's shutdown role finds the perfect place in Edmonton

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the trade for Dickinson & Dach

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Dickinson & Dach from Chicago

BLOG: Murphy comfortable in high-pressure defensive role with Oilers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 4 (OT)