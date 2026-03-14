GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

ST. LOUIS, MO – Despite goals from Kasperi Kapanen & Connor McDavid, the St. Louis Blues battled back in the third period to earn the extra point in overtime on Friday night at Enterprise Center with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to close out their four-game road trip.

Playing the second of a back-to-back, the Oilers opened the scoring through Kasperi Kapanen with 4:19 left in the second period before Connor McDavid doubled their advantage midway through the final frame, but Pius Suter and Cam Fowler scored almost four minutes apart to force overtime, where Robert Thomas notched the deciding goal with 10 seconds left.

"It's really a shame," Kapanen said. "I think throughout the whole game, we were playing pretty well, and teams are going to have their push if we're leading, and we just need to learn how to play with the lead. We just have to hope that the one extra point we lost today is not going to come and haunt us later."

Despite the defeat, Connor Ingram had a strong performance in his return to the Oilers' crease with 22 saves, but would ultimately be outduelled in the other crease by a 37-save performance from Joel Hofer to extend St. Louis' point streak to seven (6-0-1).

The Oilers fall to 32-26-9 and sit in third place in the Pacific Division after ending their road trip with five of a possible eight points, returning home on Sunday to begin a four-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Nashville Predators.