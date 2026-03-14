GAME RECAP: Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Kasperi Kapanen & Connor McDavid each scored while Connor Ingram made 22 saves, but the Blues battled back to earn the extra point in overtime of a 3-2 victory on Friday at Enterprise Center

Edmonton Oilers v St. Louis Blues

© 2026 Dilip Vishwanat

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

ST. LOUIS, MO – Despite goals from Kasperi Kapanen & Connor McDavid, the St. Louis Blues battled back in the third period to earn the extra point in overtime on Friday night at Enterprise Center with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to close out their four-game road trip.

Playing the second of a back-to-back, the Oilers opened the scoring through Kasperi Kapanen with 4:19 left in the second period before Connor McDavid doubled their advantage midway through the final frame, but Pius Suter and Cam Fowler scored almost four minutes apart to force overtime, where Robert Thomas notched the deciding goal with 10 seconds left.

"It's really a shame," Kapanen said. "I think throughout the whole game, we were playing pretty well, and teams are going to have their push if we're leading, and we just need to learn how to play with the lead. We just have to hope that the one extra point we lost today is not going to come and haunt us later."

Despite the defeat, Connor Ingram had a strong performance in his return to the Oilers' crease with 22 saves, but would ultimately be outduelled in the other crease by a 37-save performance from Joel Hofer to extend St. Louis' point streak to seven (6-0-1).

The Oilers fall to 32-26-9 and sit in third place in the Pacific Division after ending their road trip with five of a possible eight points, returning home on Sunday to begin a four-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Nashville Predators.

Thomas scored in overtime to give the Blues a 3-2 win over the Oilers

FIRST PERIOD

The shots slightly favoured the Oilers 7-6 at the end of a scoreless first period that featured Matt Savoie in a top-line role and Max Jones making his return to the lineup after receiving a late call-up on Friday afternoon from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was announced pre-game as a scratch by the Oilers to attend to a personal matter, necessitating Jones' recall from the Condors while giving Savoie the chance to fill No. 93's place on the top line next to Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid.

Savoie was set up twice for scoring chances by McDavid and challenged netminder Joel Hofer once to make a right-pad save, with the St. Albert product chasing his first goal in eight games after last scoring on Feb. 25 in a defeat to the Anaheim Ducks.

Edmonton's best chance came late in the frame from Jack Roslovic, who cut towards goal from the left side and tried to go high on Hofer before the rebound nearly went in off the body of a Blues' defenceman.

Connor Ingram was back between the pipes for the first time since his scary collision with Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon back on Tuesday that took him out of Edmonton's 4-3 victory due to concussion protocol, and the netminder was up to the task on both big chances for the Blues from forwards Dylan Holloway and Otto Stenberg to keep it 0-0.

Kasperi speaks after scoring in Friday's 3-2 OT win for the Blues

SECOND PERIOD

'Kappy Hour' started late, but it arrived at the perfect time to give the Oilers the lead with 4:19 left in the middle frame.

The Oilers couldn't capitalize on their two power plays in the second stanza, but were the first to break the deadlock when their second line got the cycle going and opened up space for a far-side opportunity for former Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen to beat his old team to open the scoring.

Kapanen cycled it along the boards to Podkolzin before rounding his way to the left circle, where Leon Draisaitl found him with a terrific backhand pass that he put away low blocker side on Hofer to make it 1-0 for the Oilers.

Kapanen scores on his former Blues team to make it 1-0 on Friday

Picked up off waivers by the Oilers last season on Nov. 19, Kapanen signed a one-year deal ($1.3 million AAV) to remain in Edmonton this past season and has been effective when healthy as a top-nine forward, scoring his seventh goal and 15th point in 26 games this season.

Ingram made three terrific back-to-back-to-back saves to keep the Oilers in front before the end of the frame, standing up Pavel Buchnevich and then lunging across to deny him again with the right pad before shutting down Jordan Kyrou at the near post.

The Blues went 50 real-time minutes and 19:46 of time between the first and second periods on Friday without recording a shot, but their pushback was set to come in the last half of the third period.

"Certainly. I think we defended well at times today," Kapanen said. "I think in the second period, our offence was getting much better than it was in the first, and this trip has been a positive one. We obviously would have wanted two points today, and the game yesterday wasn't our best, but certainly better than it has been as of late."

Kris speaks after Friday's 3-2 overtime defeat in St. Louis

THIRD PERIOD

Ingram would ultimately be beaten twice in the final frame of his stand-out performance after picking up an assist on McDavid's 37th of the season, which was nullified by two tallies in 3:52 by the Blues in the last 10 minutes to come back and force overtime.

Ingram stopped former Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jake Neighbours at even strength off a giveaway committed by Draisaitl before his biggest save came with the Oilers on the man advantage, turning aside an in-alone chance for Buchnevich after St. Albert product Colton Parayko hit the crossbar on a breakaway earlier in the same power play.

Edmonton needed a penalty kill prior to the midway mark of the third with Zach Hyman in the box for hooking and did just that to protect their lead, leading to McDavid doubling their lead with a perfect top-shelf snipe off the rush with 10:04 left in regulation.

Ingram played the puck in the defensive zone and picked up the secondary assist – his second of the season – on McDavid's 37th goal of the year that put the Oilers ahead 2-0, while Matt Savoie recorded the primary helper.

McDavid wires a wrist shot top shelf for the 2-0 advantage in St. Louis

But the Blues battled back to force extra time, beginning with Pius Suter putting away Jonatan Berggren's nice pass from below the goal line in front that evaded the sights of Ingram for an easy finish that ended his chances at a shutout.

"I don't think it could have gone much better for us in the first 40 minutes, and then the third period, we had a nice lead, and they got their goal, and maybe we got a little nervous and backed off a little bit," Knoblauch said.

Quickly off a faceoff less than four minutes later, the Blues tied it up through an unassisted marker from Cam Fowler that Ingram didn't see off his stick as it went past a couple of bodies and found its way in off the post.

"You can tell a lot of young guys on that team have a lot of energy, and some veteran guys," Kapanen said. "I've been in that locker room before, and they have a good group and certainly felt like a team that has some confidence."

The Blues come back to win it 3-2 in overtime on Friday

OVERTIME

It took every second and everybody on each bench in sudden death, but the Blues were the ones to find a way late to win it.

"Obviously, they had a strong push, and yeah, it's unfortunate," Knoblauch said. "It could've been an outstanding end to the road trip, getting three out of the four, but getting only one point in the last two games is disappointing for us.

The Oilers couldn't convert during their longest stretch of possession in the St. Louis zone as overtime entered its late stages, with Evan Bouchard having a chance that left the puck perilously loose in the crease, which no one could find to put home.

"We had the puck the most of the time, but in three-on-three, it's always a counterattack," Knoblauch said. "You can have that possession, you can have the opportunities, but eventually, it ends up going back and forth.

That led to St. Louis countering up ice, and with only 10 seconds left in overtime, Robert Thomas ended the game with a shot that went in off the right post from the circle.

That completed the Blues' comeback while ending Edmonton's road trip with a 2-1-1 record.

"But we played well today, too," Kapanen said. "I think the first two periods, we were playing extremely well, and even in the third, we had some chances and a good push.

"It sucks right now, but we just gotta forget this one and move on."

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