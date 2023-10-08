Season Previews

Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL staff writers

Eichel seeks Stanley Cup repeat with Vegas

Eichel hungry for another Stanley Cup championship with Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Vezina Trophy winner debated

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones
Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy
Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Vancouver Canucks 2023-24 season preview

Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain
Kaprizov says fire's been lit for successful season

Kaprizov says 'fire's been lit' for successful season with Wild
Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 season preview

Lightning season preview: Surviving Vasilevskiy absence will be challenge
Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 season preview

Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
Seattle Kraken 2023-24 season preview

Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Complete NHL 2023-24 season preview coverage

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Tuesday with a tripleheader on ESPN. NHL.com has you covered with previews for each of the 32 teams; staff predictions for Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy winners; player features; roundtable debates on who will win some of the NHL's major regular-season trophies and awards; and more.

2023-24 NHL team previews, staff predictions

Metropolitan Division

CAR, CBJ, NJD, NYI, NYR, PHI, PIT, WSH

Atlantic Division

BOS, BUF, DET, FLA, MTL, OTT, TBL, TOR

Central Division

ARI, CHI, COL, DAL, MIN, NSH, STL, WPG

Pacific Division

ANA, CGY, EDM, LAK, SJS, SEA, VAN, VGK

Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy predictions for 2023-24 season

Player features and other content

McDavid, NHL stars expect Bedard to handle expectations

Eichel hungry for another championship with Golden Knights

Crosby relishing chance to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard

Kaprizov says 'fire's been lit' for successful season with Wild

2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into playoffs

NHL.com trophy/award debates

Art Ross TrophyMaurice "Rocket" Richard TrophyVezina TrophyCalder Trophy

Fantasy hockey

Draft kit, cheat sheet

Top 250 player rankings

Bold prediction for each team

Top 10 bounce-back candidates

Top 10 sleepers, deep sleepers

Top 10 rookie rankings

Top 10 breakout candidates

Goalie, team win projections

