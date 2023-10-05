NHL Network announces new look for staple studio programs

NHL Network™ today announced staple studio programs NHL Now and NHL Tonight™ will have an all-new look beginning this Tuesday, October 10, the first night of the 2023-2024 season.

NHL Now will be co-hosted by veteran anchors Lauren Gardner and Jamie Hersch on a rotating basis alongside Stanley Cup® Champion and seasoned analyst Mike Rupp. Regularly joining the daily 4 p.m. ET program will be a fresh off the ice stable of analysts, including 14-year NHL center Brian Boyle, NHL All-Star goaltender Devan Dubnyk, 17-year veteran and All-Star winger Scott Hartnell, and nine-year New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey. In this refreshed format that will now regularly feature two recently retired players, the program will take viewers inside the locker room with candid commentary on the hottest topics and entertaining interviews with players across the game.

"At its core, hockey is fun - fun to play, fun to watch and fun to talk about," said Hersch. "I'm eager to join a show like NHL Now that has always highlighted the fun aspects of our sport, and I can't wait to help deliver fresh new content and segments to this season's show. We're hoping to make it a player-driven, player-focused program for a different look at the daily happenings around the hockey world." Hersch, who is entering her ninth season at NHL Network, has hosted On The Fly and NHL Tonight, plus been a contributor to the network's coverage of the NHL's tentpole events. In 2022, Hersch also made her play-by-play debut on the NHL Network Showcase game telecast package.

"I'm looking forward to digging in and breaking down clips every day, but really focusing on the players' perspectives," said Rupp, a 11-year veteran, who scored the Game 7 Stanley Cup clinching goal for the New Jersey Devils against the Anaheim Ducks in 2003. "You'll get all your news and highlights, but we really want to tackle and emphasize the players' mindsets and give the viewers an ‘inside look' at all the biggest topics around the league."

"The chance to be part of such a dynamic team on a show with creative freedom talking hockey is a dream come true," said Gardner. "The opportunity to be a conduit for fans of the sport we both love is a gift I don't take for granted and I can't wait get started in my fifth season on NHL Network." Gardner has contributed across NHL Network's programming since 2019, including as reporter for the Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes Stadium Series game in 2023 and an on-ice reporter for the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup clinching game in 2022.

E.J. Hradek and Jackie Redmond, who have co-hosted NHL Now for the last six seasons, will begin this season in new roles. Hradek, who has covered hockey for more than 30 years in every capacity, will be the lead analyst on the daily 6 p.m. ET edition of NHL Tonight, breaking down all the games and key storylines leading up to puck drop.

"I'm thrilled and excited to be moving into a new role as lead analyst on the 6 p.m. ET NHL Tonight, our signature pre-game show, in addition to serving as the play-by-play voice for our weekend Showcase Games and Team USA contests from the 2024 World Junior Championships," said Hradek. "Our NHL Tonight team will be working hard to keep fans informed and get them ready for each night's action."

Redmond, who developed and hosted the popular "Feisty Friday" segment on NHL Now, will serve as an on-site correspondent and host across NHL Network's content, including NHL Tonight and On The Fly, plus contribute to the NHL on TNT's coverage as a rink-side reporter.

"Co-hosting NHL Now with E.J. has been a dream come true, and I am so excited to continue my journey with the NHL Network popping up on many different shows and contributing from the road whenever I can," said Redmond.

In addition to the 6 p.m. ET edition of NHL Tonight and NHL Now, the primetime edition of NHL Tonight returns this season featuring look-ins of live games, demonstrations and analysis across the league. A full programming schedule of NHL Network's first week of the regular season is below: