Panthers 3-peat bid, McDavid contract, Olympic hopes among top 2025-26 storylines

A possible three-peat for the first time in 44 years, fresh starts, eras that are or could be ending, others that are starting, milestone chases, contract questions, and the Olympics all are storylines generating interest and creating excitement around the NHL with the regular season now sharply in focus.

It all begins Tuesday with a tripleheader starting with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers hosting Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

Following the Panthers and Blackhawks, Mike Sullivan starts his run on Broadway when the coach leads his new team, the New York Rangers, into the season against his old team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

The opening night drama concludes in Southern California, where Anze Kopitar begins his final NHL season as the Los Angeles Kings take on the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

And that's just to get it all started.

Here are 10 storylines to follow in the NHL this season: