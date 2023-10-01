Senators season preview: Korpisalo could help end playoff drought

3 KEYS

1. New owner, new vibe, new winning era?

The purchase of the Senators by a group led by Toronto-based businessman Michael Andlauer has fueled optimism throughout the organization and the city about the team's future. Talk of the franchise potentially moving to a still-to-be-built downtown arena has injected an air of excitement in a fan base that hasn’t seen Ottawa reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017. Does on-ice success come with off-ice stability? That remains to be seen.

2. Crease consistency

Since the Senators last qualified for the postseason, the likes of Craig Anderson, Filip Gustavsson, Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg and Cam Talbot are among those given a shot to be the No. 1 goalie and lead Ottawa back to the playoffs. This season, that opportunity goes to Joonas Korpisalo, who signed a five-year contract July 1. The 29-year-old was 18-14-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout in 39 games (37 starts) for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings last season. He’ll get the first crack to be the starter and will look to help the Senators end their six-year playoff drought.

3. The Chychrun factor

On March 1, the Senators acquired Jakob Chychrun in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional second-round pick in 2024 and another second-round pick in 2026. The 25-year-old was considered the top defenseman on the market ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline and it was Ottawa that won the sweepstakes for him, beating out a number of teams for his services. His arrival allowed Thomas Chabot's minutes to be whittled down and took some of the pressure off 21-year-old defenseman Jake Sanderson. With Chychrun set to begin his first full season with the Senators, Ottawa has its deepest group of defensemen in years.