Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

GOALIE WIN PROJECTIONS

NOTES: These fantasy projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe win estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially wins-only formats.

The order of projected win totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy top 250 rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories (goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts) into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his win projection. These win projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.



Jake Oettinger, G, DAL: 40

Alexandar Georgiev, G, COL: 38

Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR: 35

Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, TBL: 35

Ilya Samsonov, G, TOR: 34

Stuart Skinner, G, EDM: 33

Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI: 30

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, FLA: 30

Connor Hellebuyck, G, WPG: 29

Tristan Jarry, G, PIT: 29

Devon Levi, G, BUF: 29

Frederik Andersen, G, CAR: 28

Vitek Vanecek, G, NJD: 28

Thatcher Demko, G, VAN: 28

Linus Ullmark, G, BOS: 27

Juuse Saros, G, NSH: 27

Joonas Korpisalo, G, OTT: 27

Philipp Grubauer, G, SEA: 27

Antti Raanta / Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR: 26

Darcy Kuemper, G, WSH: 26

Ville Husso, G, DET: 25

Akira Schmid, G, NJD: 25

Adin Hill, G, VGK: 25

Logan Thompson, G, VGK: 25

Karel Vejmelka, G, ARI: 24

Jacob Markstrom, G, CGY: 24

Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN: 24

Jordan Binnington, G, STL: 23

Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS: 22

Cam Talbot, G, LAK: 22

Petr Mrazek, G, CHI: 22

Elvis Merzlikins, G, CBJ: 21

Phoenix Copley, G, LAK: 21

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, MIN: 20

Carter Hart, G, PHI: 20

Martin Jones / Joseph Woll, G, TOR: 20

Jack Campbell, G, EDM: 19

Jake Allen, G, MTL: 17

Anton Forsberg, G, OTT: 17

Eric Comrie / Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, BUF: 16

John Gibson, G, ANA: 15

Pavel Francouz, G, COL: 15

Chris Driedger / Joey Daccord, G, SEA: 15

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, PIT: 15

Sam Montembault / Casey DeSmith, G, MTL: 15

Dan Vladar, G, CGY: 13

Spencer Knight / Anthony Stolarz, G, FLA: 13

Connor Ingram, G, ARI: 12

James Reimer, D, DET: 12

Jonathan Quick, G, NYR: 11

Scott Wedgewood, G, DAL: 11

Joel Hofer, G, STL: 11

Spencer Martin, G, VAN: 11

Cal Petersen, G, PHI: 10

Daniil Tarasov, G, CBJ: 10

Semyon Varlamov, G, NYI: 10

Laurent Brossoit, G, WPG: 10

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, SJS: 10

Kaapo Kahkonen, G, SJS: 10

Lukas Dostal, G, ANA: 9

Arvid Soderblom, G, CHI: 9

Kevin Lankinen / Yaroslav Askarov, G, NSH: 9

Jonas Johansson, G, TBL: 9

Charlie Lindgren, G, WSH: 9

Key injury: Carey Price, MTL