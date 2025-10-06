Marner has 'nerves and butterflies' ahead of Golden Knights debut

Eichel said they must trust their instincts, trust each other and communicate.

“He’s such a great player that there’s a lot of things to like,” Eichel said. “He’s able to create a lot of space. He holds onto the puck. His hands and his vision are obviously incredible. I saw a stat today. He was, like, fourth or fifth last year in passes completed to the slot.”

Someone is going to have to shoot the puck. Marner and Eichel can’t defer too much to each other. Cassidy is preaching a shooting mentality after Vegas struggled to score in the preseason.

“One of us, we’re going to have to get selfish,” Eichel said. “I think Bruce has been talking about getting our team to play a direct game, and we have to, collectively, as a group.

“I think sometimes when you’re in a situation where you have two creative guys, Mitch and I, who like to make a lot of plays and sometimes maybe make that extra pass, you’re going to have to … be selfish at times and just play a simple game for us to have success. There’s going to be times where we can let some of that creativity and skill take over. So, I think it's just trying to find that fine line between the two of them.”

Cassidy said he hasn’t overanalyzed the chemistry between Marner and Eichel. Until now, it was just preseason.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s that simple. They’re going to have to play together, play League games, meaningful games against good teams, and then there will be a certain time where we say it’s working or it isn’t. Then we might switch it just to see if it looks better another way.”

The same probably goes for the power play. But these are good problems to have, and the potential is … Well, this is a team that is shooting for the Stanley Cup. Listen to Theodore, who is used to playing the top on the power play and might have to make room for Marner.

“I’m not really sure where I’ll be playing yet, but I’m honestly just excited for the year, excited to see what can happen,” Theodore said. “Watching him and ‘Eichs’ play together, that doesn’t happen too often, having two guys like that, special playmakers. It’s going to be a fun year.”