Boucher, Lundqvist discuss storylines ahead of opening 'NHL on TNT' doubleheader

That extra energy could help smooth out any bumps in the road as Marner and Eichel build their chemistry together. Long term, though, Lundqvist and Boucher believe the fit will work at a high level.

"The reason why elite players are elite players is they're coachable and they're able to adjust," Lundqvist said. "So yes, there's going to be some time to adjust to a new system, new players. But when you put two elite players together, it's just a matter of time before they understand each other, and it's going to be great no matter how they play, because they're that good."

Marner was fifth in the NHL last season with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. Eichel was eighth with 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games.

"I think Marner likes to be a give-and-go type of player and I don't know if Eichel had those types of players before," Boucher said. "I think it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out early on. I think long term it's going to be good. I think Marner is a great player, and I think this is a great situation for him, because he touches so many areas of the game, whether it's 5-on-5, power play, penalty kill. He really is an intelligent player and a reliable player. So I think long term it's going to be a great fit. But I wouldn't be surprised if early on there's some bumps in the road, just stylistically and how they play."

The first game of the Wednesday doubleheader will see Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals play the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena in Washington (7:30 p.m. ET).

Ovechkin enters the season three goals shy of 900. But having turned 40 years old in September and potentially playing his final NHL season, the question turns to how high he can take his record.

Lundqvist and Boucher believe that question is one only Ovechkin can, and should, answer.

"It depends how long he wants to play," Lundqvist said. "His game has never really been about speed. It's been about strength, and he's still strong as a hulk. He's a tank out there. So his game, it's about positioning. I think he's been adjusting his game over the last few years. You see him score from many more locations. So that ability, I think, helped him to keep the pace. His strength is his power move, and it's been amazing to watch.

"You just love to see when the best players keep being some of the best, even at this age. It's a commitment to the craft, commitment to the game, and I just love to see it."