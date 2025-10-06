Boucher, Lundqvist discuss storylines ahead of opening 'NHL on TNT' doubleheader

Mitch Marner might need some time to adjust to Jack Eichel and his new surroundings with the Vegas Golden Knights, but the result could be Stanley Cup-level success.
"He will win a championship with Vegas, and it will kill [Toronto] Maple Leafs fans, but that's just the way it goes," TNT analyst Brian Boucher said Monday. "He's at the point in his career where he's ready to shoulder the responsibility with others, and also I think the lack of pressure from playing at home is going to serve him very well."
Marner landed in Vegas after a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto on July 1, and he'll make his Golden Knights debut against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET), in the second game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader.
The move takes Marner from his hometown of Toronto, where he played nine seasons and the spotlight constantly burned bright, to an entirely different environment in Las Vegas.
"I mean, it's going to be a lot easier to go buy groceries, that's for sure," TNT analyst Henrik Lundqvist said. "It can definitely be refreshing when you played in a market like [Toronto], and go to Vegas, where they have a very passionate group of fans, but at same time it's not Toronto. I think he's going to be able to enjoy life a little bit more at home, and maybe that will save him some energy."