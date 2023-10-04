Lightning season preview: Surviving Vasilevskiy absence will be challenge

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Alex Barré-Boulet has the inside track to being in the lineup when Tampa Bay opens the season against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 10, possibly on the third line with Nicholas Paul and Jeannot. The 26-year-old is in his sixth training camp with the Lightning but primarily has been an American Hockey League player during his five professional seasons, playing 32 NHL games with the Lightning and Seattle Kraken and 271 AHL games with Syracuse. He was second in the AHL last season with 84 points (24 goals, 60 assists) in 69 games. Tampa Bay will have extra room under the NHL salary cap once Vasilevskiy goes on long-term injured reserve Oct. 10, which could open the door for the Lightning to keep a 23-man roster in the early part of the season. They have eight defensemen under contract, with Haydn Fleury and Zach Bogosian the likely extras. Unless the Lightning add a veteran goalie, it'll be Alnefelt or Tomkins in tandem with Johansson until Vasilevskiy returns.

Most intriguing addition

Sheary signed a three-year contract with the Lightning on July 1. The 31-year-old forward is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017), and had 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) and averaged 15:46 of ice time in 82 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He could be in the Lightning's top six, potentially on a line with Anthony Cirelli and Stamkos, to start the season. Sheary has 120 goals in his 531-game NHL career. He can score and the Lightning will need him to help with their secondary offense the way Killorn did last season.

Biggest potential surprise

Michael Eyssimont has a chance to impact the Lightning's bottom-six forward group with his energy, forechecking and ability to get the puck on net. The 27-year-old had 124 shots on goal in 54 games last season with the Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Lightning. He averaged 2.29 shots per game even though he averaged 12:15 of ice time per game. He could provide the same production the Lightning got from Corey Perry last season (12 goals, 13 assists in 81 games). He's also 11 years younger.

Ready to contribute

Barre-Boulet and Eyssimont fit into this category, but so does defenseman Darren Raddysh, who came on late last season and was in the Lightning's top-six during the playoffs. Raddysh was recalled from Syracuse on March 2 after the 27-year-old had 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) in 50 AHL games. He had three points (one goal, two assists) and averaged 16:28 of ice time in 17 regular-season games, but saw an increase to 25:13 per game in six playoff games. He could be on the second pair with Mikhail Sergachev to start the season.

Fantasy sleeper

Brandon Hagel, LW (fantasy average draft position: 142.7) -- He was a fixture on the top line with Kucherov and Point last season yet remains underrated in fantasy entering drafts. Hagel, who signed an eight-year contract with the Lightning on Aug. 22, set NHL career highs in goals (30), assists (34), points (64), plus/minus (plus-23) and shots on goal (178) last season, and his 22 even-strengths goals were tied with Kucherov for third on the Lightning, behind Point (31) and Killorn (23). -- Pete Jensen