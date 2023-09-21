Ducks season preview: Cronin takes over, seeks to develop young core

Latest News

Boston Bruins 2023-24 season preview

Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up
Pierre-Luc Dubois bonds with Kings teammates in Australia

Dubois enjoying bonding with new Kings teammates ahead of Global Series
Elias Pettersson hangs with tennis stars at Rogers Arena

Pettersson hangs with tennis stars Shelton, Tiafoe, Federer at Rogers Arena
Jim Rutherford believes Vancouver can be playoff team

Canucks have makings of playoff team, president says
Training Camp Buzz news and notes September 20

Training Camp Buzz: Maple Leafs goalie Murray to have 'significant surgery'
Jack Campbell ready to write new script with Edmonton Oilers

Campbell excited for 'opportunity to write a new script' with Oilers
Sebastian Cossa Detroit Red Wings share patient approach to NHL

Cossa, Red Wings share patient approach to NHL path
Dallas Robertson Arizona Keller join NHL at the rink podcast

Robertson of Stars talks Fort Liberty kids camp on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto contract status update

Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon
Casey DeSmith traded to Vancouver by Montreal for Tanner Pearson

DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Role of NHL team captain much more than fans know

Role of NHL captain much more than fans 'C'
Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos new contract talk status

Stamkos ‘disappointed’ in lack of contract talks with Lightning 
Brad Marchand named captain of Boston Bruins

Marchand named Bruins captain, replaces Bergeron
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Los Angeles entertains kids with post-practice clinic in Melbourne

Kings entertain kids with post-practice clinic at Global Series

Ducks season preview: Cronin takes over, seeks to develop young core

1st-time NHL coach set to work with group led by forwards Zegras, McTavish, Terry

NHL season preview mctavish zegras

© Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 team. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

Coach: Greg Cronin (first season)

Last season: 23-47-12, eighth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Responding to new coach Cronin

After four seasons with Dallas Eakins, the Ducks opted for a change behind their bench and hired Greg Cronin as coach. He previously served five seasons as coach of Colorado in the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said he likes the fact Cronin has worked extensively over time with talented young players, helping develop them into successful NHL players. The Ducks have a young core that includes forwards Leo Carlsson (18 years old), Trevor Zegras (22), Mason McTavish (20), Isac Lundestrom (23) and Troy Terry (26) -- who signed a seven-year contract on Aug. 2 -- and defenseman Jamie Drysdale (21). There's also many more in the pipeline looking to make an impact out of training camp. So, Cronin’s experience in player development will be key.

2. Getting offensive

Anaheim needs to improve its production after ranking 31st in the NHL last season in goals per game (2.51) and power-play percentage (15.7), and 30th in 5-on-5 goals (143). The Ducks signed forward Alex Killorn to a four-year contract July 1 to help turn around the offense. Additionally, forwards Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano are expected to play larger roles in their second full season in Anaheim, and Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones could push for more playing time. Strome had 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games and Vatrano had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 81 games last season. Silfverberg had 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 81 games and Jones had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 69 games.

3. Delivering on defense

Anaheim did some major tinkering along the blue line this offseason after finishing 2022-23 with the worst goals against per game (4.09) and most shots against per game (39.1), while ranking 31st on the penalty kill (72.1 percent). Radko Gudas and Robert Hagg were acquired via free agency and Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Aug. 18. The defensemen bring physicality to the group and should boost the penalty kill. Four defensemen on last season's opening-night roster are gone -- Kevin Shattenkirk, John Klingberg, Dmitry Kulikov and Nathan Beaulieu.

Greg Cronin talks new head coach position with Ducks

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

It'll be interesting to see if Leo Carlsson, selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, can earn a roster spot out of training camp. The Ducks signed the 18-year-old center to a three-year, entry-level contract July 12 with every intention of giving him that opportunity, especially with Lundestrom out until January with a torn Achilles tendon. Carlsson, who performed well for Anaheim at the Rookie Faceoff in Nevada, was the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games with Orebro, the most points and assists by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League. Verbeek has pointed to Carlsson's high hockey IQ, creativity and big frame (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) as key attributes.

Most intriguing addition

Killorn seems to be improving with age. The 34-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 82 games last season, and scored 25 or more goals in three of the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is expected to play on a line with either Zegras or McTavish to provide secondary scoring, spark the power play and offer some veteran leadership.

Biggest potential surprise

Pavel Mintyukov, selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, might be in line to earn a role as the No. 5 or No. 6 defenseman out of training camp. He led all defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League with 88 points (24 goals, 64 assists) in 69 games with Ottawa and Saginaw last season and was named OHL Defenseman of the Year. The 19-year-old will get plenty of ice time in the AHL if he doesn't earn an NHL spot out of camp, but he'll likely be one of the first call-ups if a replacement is needed in 2023-24.

Ready to contribute

This could be the year for Drysdale to have his breakout season. The 21-year-old, a restricted free agent, played just eight games last October before his season ended after having surgery for a torn labrum. Selected by the Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale is likely to partner with Cam Fowler to form a dynamic 1-2 punch on defense. Drysdale's playmaking ability bodes well for the highly skilled Anaheim forwards. The right-handed shot has 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 113 NHL games.

Fantasy sleeper

Killorn, LW (fantasy average draft position: 171.6) -- He could be a deep fantasy sleeper with the Ducks after previously playing his entire NHL career with the Lightning (11 seasons) and brings a veteran presence to a young Anaheim skater group that features keeper and dynasty league gems in Zegras, Terry, McTavish and Drysdale. Killorn is coming off an NHL career-high 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) last season and has played at least 81 games in six of his past eight seasons. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Adam Henrique -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Jakob Silfverberg

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Robert Hagg -- Radko Gudas

Colton White -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achillis tendon)

Related

Leo Carlsson off to good start with Anaheim at Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Carlsson off to ‘good start’ with Ducks at Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
NHL Western Conference training camp storylines 2023

NHL Western Conference training camp storylines