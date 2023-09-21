Ducks season preview: Cronin takes over, seeks to develop young core

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

It'll be interesting to see if Leo Carlsson, selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, can earn a roster spot out of training camp. The Ducks signed the 18-year-old center to a three-year, entry-level contract July 12 with every intention of giving him that opportunity, especially with Lundestrom out until January with a torn Achilles tendon. Carlsson, who performed well for Anaheim at the Rookie Faceoff in Nevada, was the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year last season after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 44 games with Orebro, the most points and assists by a junior player in the Swedish Hockey League. Verbeek has pointed to Carlsson's high hockey IQ, creativity and big frame (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) as key attributes.

Most intriguing addition

Killorn seems to be improving with age. The 34-year-old set NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 82 games last season, and scored 25 or more goals in three of the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is expected to play on a line with either Zegras or McTavish to provide secondary scoring, spark the power play and offer some veteran leadership.

Biggest potential surprise

Pavel Mintyukov, selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, might be in line to earn a role as the No. 5 or No. 6 defenseman out of training camp. He led all defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League with 88 points (24 goals, 64 assists) in 69 games with Ottawa and Saginaw last season and was named OHL Defenseman of the Year. The 19-year-old will get plenty of ice time in the AHL if he doesn't earn an NHL spot out of camp, but he'll likely be one of the first call-ups if a replacement is needed in 2023-24.

Ready to contribute

This could be the year for Drysdale to have his breakout season. The 21-year-old, a restricted free agent, played just eight games last October before his season ended after having surgery for a torn labrum. Selected by the Ducks with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale is likely to partner with Cam Fowler to form a dynamic 1-2 punch on defense. Drysdale's playmaking ability bodes well for the highly skilled Anaheim forwards. The right-handed shot has 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) in 113 NHL games.

Fantasy sleeper

Killorn, LW (fantasy average draft position: 171.6) -- He could be a deep fantasy sleeper with the Ducks after previously playing his entire NHL career with the Lightning (11 seasons) and brings a veteran presence to a young Anaheim skater group that features keeper and dynasty league gems in Zegras, Terry, McTavish and Drysdale. Killorn is coming off an NHL career-high 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) last season and has played at least 81 games in six of his past eight seasons. -- Anna Dua