Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided

3 KEYS

1. The new guys

Forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, were acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for center Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 27. While the Jets lost a key offensive player in the trade, they did add to their forward depth. Vilardi, 24, is coming off his best offensive season in the NHL with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 63 games last season. Winnipeg also signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to back up Connor Hellebuyck, and forward Vladislav Namestnikov, whom they acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 3. How the new forwards integrate with the rest of the group will be a factor in Winnipeg's success this season.

2. Future of Hellebuyck and Scheifele

Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele each are in the final season of their respective contracts and eligible to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. If the Jets are unable to sign them, they may be forced to trade them this season, which could drastically alter their hopes for 2023-24. The Jets brought back Brossoit, who played behind Hellebuyck from 2018-21, as a known quantity in goal if it come to that. Scheifele led the Jets with 42 goals last season and his production would be difficult to replace.

3. The rise of Morrissey

Defenseman Josh Morrissey broke out offensively last season with 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games. The 28-year-old now is considered one of the elite defensemen in the NHL and will be expected to continue providing offense from the back end. Morrissey runs the Jets power play and had two goals and 28 points on the man-advantage last season. He'll also be with the Jets for a while; he's in the fourth season of an eight-year contract.