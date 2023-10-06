Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided

Season Previews

Hellebuyck Scheifele WPG season preview

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Winnipeg Jets.

Coach: Rick Bowness (second season)

Last season: 46-33-3; fourth in Central Division, lost to Vegas Golden Knights in Western Conference First Round

3 KEYS

1. The new guys

Forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, were acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for center Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 27. While the Jets lost a key offensive player in the trade, they did add to their forward depth. Vilardi, 24, is coming off his best offensive season in the NHL with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 63 games last season. Winnipeg also signed goalie Laurent Brossoit to back up Connor Hellebuyck, and forward Vladislav Namestnikov, whom they acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 3. How the new forwards integrate with the rest of the group will be a factor in Winnipeg's success this season.

2. Future of Hellebuyck and Scheifele

Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele each are in the final season of their respective contracts and eligible to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. If the Jets are unable to sign them, they may be forced to trade them this season, which could drastically alter their hopes for 2023-24. The Jets brought back Brossoit, who played behind Hellebuyck from 2018-21, as a known quantity in goal if it come to that. Scheifele led the Jets with 42 goals last season and his production would be difficult to replace.

3. The rise of Morrissey

Defenseman Josh Morrissey broke out offensively last season with 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) in 78 games. The 28-year-old now is considered one of the elite defensemen in the NHL and will be expected to continue providing offense from the back end. Morrissey runs the Jets power play and had two goals and 28 points on the man-advantage last season. He'll also be with the Jets for a while; he's in the fourth season of an eight-year contract.

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Ville Heinola has played 35 games with the Jets the past four seasons but now is on the cusp of making the jump to the NHL full-time. The 22-year-old defenseman had one assist in 10 NHL games last season but had 37 points (four goals, 33 assists) in 48 games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League. It is going to be tough for Heinola to crack the opening night roster as the Jets are deep on defense, but he's going to get a long look.

Most intriguing addition

Vilardi was hampered by a back injury after the Kings selected him in the first round (No. 11) of the 2017 NHL Draft, which set back his development. But he's healthy and coming off the most productive of his four NHL seasons. Vilardi is expected to have a top-six role on a balanced forward group and build on what he accomplished last season.

Biggest potential surprise

Cole Perfetti had a solid rookie season and is being counted on to make a bigger contribution in 2023-24. The 21-year-old center was selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 10) in the 2020 NHL Draft and spent most of his first two pro seasons developing in the AHL. He was with the Jets all of last season and had 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 51 games. With the departure of forward Blake Wheeler, who had his contract bought out during the offseason, there will be more opportunity for Perfetti this season.

Ready to contribute

Kupari split the past three seasons between Los Angeles and Ontario of the AHL; last season the 23-year-old had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 66 NHL games and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 AHL games. He'll get a better opportunity to make the roster in Winnipeg and likely will play a bottom-six role. Kupari never has put up big offensive numbers since coming to North America from his native Finland in 2019, but could develop into an excellent checking center.

Fantasy focus

Gabriel Vilardi, C (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Vilardi could reach a new gear with a greater opportunity for ice time now that he's with the Jets. He had his most productive NHL season while playing mostly a secondary line role with the Kings last season, but now could play on the first power play with high-scoring skaters Scheifele, Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Cole Perfetti -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit