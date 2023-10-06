Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Ville Heinola has played 35 games with the Jets the past four seasons but now is on the cusp of making the jump to the NHL full-time. The 22-year-old defenseman had one assist in 10 NHL games last season but had 37 points (four goals, 33 assists) in 48 games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League. It is going to be tough for Heinola to crack the opening night roster as the Jets are deep on defense, but he's going to get a long look.
Most intriguing addition
Vilardi was hampered by a back injury after the Kings selected him in the first round (No. 11) of the 2017 NHL Draft, which set back his development. But he's healthy and coming off the most productive of his four NHL seasons. Vilardi is expected to have a top-six role on a balanced forward group and build on what he accomplished last season.
Biggest potential surprise
Cole Perfetti had a solid rookie season and is being counted on to make a bigger contribution in 2023-24. The 21-year-old center was selected by Winnipeg in the first round (No. 10) in the 2020 NHL Draft and spent most of his first two pro seasons developing in the AHL. He was with the Jets all of last season and had 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 51 games. With the departure of forward Blake Wheeler, who had his contract bought out during the offseason, there will be more opportunity for Perfetti this season.
Ready to contribute
Kupari split the past three seasons between Los Angeles and Ontario of the AHL; last season the 23-year-old had 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 66 NHL games and nine points (five goals, four assists) in 11 AHL games. He'll get a better opportunity to make the roster in Winnipeg and likely will play a bottom-six role. Kupari never has put up big offensive numbers since coming to North America from his native Finland in 2019, but could develop into an excellent checking center.
Fantasy focus
Gabriel Vilardi, C (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Vilardi could reach a new gear with a greater opportunity for ice time now that he's with the Jets. He had his most productive NHL season while playing mostly a secondary line role with the Kings last season, but now could play on the first power play with high-scoring skaters Scheifele, Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers. -- Pete Jensen