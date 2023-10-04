Season Previews

Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain

Coach Tocchet looking for greater physicality; forward Pettersson enters final year of deal

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vancouver Canucks

Coach: Rick Tocchet (second season)

Last season: 38-37-7, sixth in Pacific Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs.

3 KEYS

1. Captain Quinn

Defenseman Quinn Hughes was named captain Sept. 11, becoming the official face of the franchise. The 23-year-old takes over the captaincy from forward Bo Horvat, who was traded to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30 for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Hughes will have a big impact on the Canucks’ season as their No. 1 defenseman and will be relied on heavily at both ends of the ice. He had an NHL career-high 76 points (7 goals, 69 assists) in 78 games last season, and will be looking to improve on those offensive totals this season while also playing against opponents' top lines.

2. Tocchet hockey

Rick Tocchet took over as coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Jan. 22, and set out to change the culture of the team. In Tocchet’s second game behind the bench, Vancouver lost 6-1 at the Seattle Kraken and he called out his players, setting the tone for what lay ahead. “You hate to call your team soft, but it was soft tonight,” Tocchet said at the time. The former NHL forward, who played 1,144 games, wants the Canucks to be a physical, hard-working team, similar to the way he played. How receptive players are to Tocchet’s coaching style will be key to competing on a nightly basis in a tough Pacific Division.

3. Contract year for Pettersson

Forward Elias Pettersson, who led Vancouver in scoring last season with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games, is entering the final season of a three-year contract and will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. It was the first time in five NHL seasons he reached the 100-point plateau. Pettersson, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, is expected to lead the Canucks again offensively this season as their No. 1 center, with their success depending heavily on how well he plays this season.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Forward Phillip Di Giuseppe has had a strong training camp and is expected to make Vancouver’s roster. The 29-year-old was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 38) of the 2012 NHL Draft but has failed to make a full-time breakthrough in the NHL after playing 231 NHL games between the Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Canucks. Di Giuseppe had 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in 30 games for Vancouver and 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League last season. He has yet to play a full season in the NHL, but this may be the year where he sticks for good.

Most intriguing addition

Forward Pius Suter signed a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent Aug. 11, and is expected to center Vancouver’s third line. The 27-year-old is going into his fourth NHL season and had 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 79 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season. Suter is a solid two-way forward and if he can contribute at both ends of the ice for the Canucks, he will be a quality addition to the lineup.

Biggest potential surprise

Defenseman Cole McWard was signed as an unrestricted free agent out of Ohio State University on April 4. He played five games for the Canucks after his sophomore season at Ohio State concluded and scored his first NHL goal in a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on April 8. McWard looked comfortable alongside Hughes in the preseason and could fit in well on Vancouver’s blue line.

Ready to contribute

Forward Nils Hoglander could be primed for a breakout year after struggling to gain traction in his first three seasons with the Canucks. A second-round selection (No. 40) in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old was unable to build off a good rookie season in 2020-21 when he had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games. He struggled the following year and was demoted to Abbotsford after 25 games last season. Hoglander is expected to be given more of an opportunity under Tocchet, and it will be up to him to take advantage of it.

Fantasy focus

Beauvillier, LW/RW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 33 games last season after joining Vancouver, showing that he can reach a higher gear than his previous NHL career high of 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games with the Islanders in 2019-20. Beauvillier is a deep fantasy sleeper and could continue to take advantage of elite exposure to Pettersson (102 points last season; 10th in NHL) and wing Andrei Kuzmenko (39 goals; tied for 20th). -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Anthony Beauvillier -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes -- Cole McWard

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Filip Hronek

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith