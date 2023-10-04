Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain

3 KEYS

1. Captain Quinn

Defenseman Quinn Hughes was named captain Sept. 11, becoming the official face of the franchise. The 23-year-old takes over the captaincy from forward Bo Horvat, who was traded to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30 for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Hughes will have a big impact on the Canucks’ season as their No. 1 defenseman and will be relied on heavily at both ends of the ice. He had an NHL career-high 76 points (7 goals, 69 assists) in 78 games last season, and will be looking to improve on those offensive totals this season while also playing against opponents' top lines.

2. Tocchet hockey

Rick Tocchet took over as coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Jan. 22, and set out to change the culture of the team. In Tocchet’s second game behind the bench, Vancouver lost 6-1 at the Seattle Kraken and he called out his players, setting the tone for what lay ahead. “You hate to call your team soft, but it was soft tonight,” Tocchet said at the time. The former NHL forward, who played 1,144 games, wants the Canucks to be a physical, hard-working team, similar to the way he played. How receptive players are to Tocchet’s coaching style will be key to competing on a nightly basis in a tough Pacific Division.

3. Contract year for Pettersson

Forward Elias Pettersson, who led Vancouver in scoring last season with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games, is entering the final season of a three-year contract and will be a restricted free agent in the offseason. It was the first time in five NHL seasons he reached the 100-point plateau. Pettersson, the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, is expected to lead the Canucks again offensively this season as their No. 1 center, with their success depending heavily on how well he plays this season.