Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Forward Phillip Di Giuseppe has had a strong training camp and is expected to make Vancouver’s roster. The 29-year-old was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 38) of the 2012 NHL Draft but has failed to make a full-time breakthrough in the NHL after playing 231 NHL games between the Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Canucks. Di Giuseppe had 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) in 30 games for Vancouver and 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League last season. He has yet to play a full season in the NHL, but this may be the year where he sticks for good.
Most intriguing addition
Forward Pius Suter signed a two-year contract as an unrestricted free agent Aug. 11, and is expected to center Vancouver’s third line. The 27-year-old is going into his fourth NHL season and had 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 79 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season. Suter is a solid two-way forward and if he can contribute at both ends of the ice for the Canucks, he will be a quality addition to the lineup.
Biggest potential surprise
Defenseman Cole McWard was signed as an unrestricted free agent out of Ohio State University on April 4. He played five games for the Canucks after his sophomore season at Ohio State concluded and scored his first NHL goal in a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on April 8. McWard looked comfortable alongside Hughes in the preseason and could fit in well on Vancouver’s blue line.
Ready to contribute
Forward Nils Hoglander could be primed for a breakout year after struggling to gain traction in his first three seasons with the Canucks. A second-round selection (No. 40) in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old was unable to build off a good rookie season in 2020-21 when he had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 56 games. He struggled the following year and was demoted to Abbotsford after 25 games last season. Hoglander is expected to be given more of an opportunity under Tocchet, and it will be up to him to take advantage of it.
Fantasy focus
Beauvillier, LW/RW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 33 games last season after joining Vancouver, showing that he can reach a higher gear than his previous NHL career high of 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 68 games with the Islanders in 2019-20. Beauvillier is a deep fantasy sleeper and could continue to take advantage of elite exposure to Pettersson (102 points last season; 10th in NHL) and wing Andrei Kuzmenko (39 goals; tied for 20th). -- Anna Dua