Panthers say 'hunger is still there' as bid for three-peat begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad stood in front of the cameras wearing his two Stanley Cup championship rings, the latest of which was presented to the Florida Panthers defenseman and his teammates at a ceremony on Monday.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Ekblad said. “It’s not just collecting rings at this point, it’s battling and grinding to get it done.”
That’s a good way to sum up what this season, which offers the chance to win the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive year, is going to be for the Panthers. They’ll start working toward that goal when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).
Of course, considering their back-to-back championships, the Panthers enter this season with confidence, but they’ll be without a couple of their top players for a while. Forward Matthew Tkachuk is expected to be out until at least December after having surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle on Aug. 22. Center Aleksander Barkov is expected to be out 7-9 months after having surgery on the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Sept. 26.
Center Tomas Nosek is also out with a long-term injury according to Panthers general manager Bill Zito.
“We have to get to work,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after practice on Monday. “We’re not rolling in with a full healthy team where we think we’re a pretty good team and you manage the year as much as you coach sometimes, like: ‘We’re a little tired here, I’ll lay off. I’ll push them a little harder here.’ Here, we have to get to work every day.
“It’s cliché because we won last year, and I’d be full of it to say we aren’t a pretty good team. We have a good team but we’re missing key pieces for a long time. So, we’re going to have to deal with some things we haven’t had to deal with, maybe emotionally, for two or three years.”