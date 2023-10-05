Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 

3 KEYS

1. Avoiding the hangover

The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup on June 13, and the celebration has continued through the offseason. But will they have a Stanley Cup hangover? The Colorado Avalanche had a little of it last season, but that was partially due to injuries. They were 20-17-3 through 40 games, sixth in the Central Division in points with 43 and fourth in points percentage at .538. But they rebounded to go 31-7-4 in their last 42 games and finished first in the division. The Golden Knights will live it too. How much it impacts them remains to be seen.

2. Goaltending

Adin Hill stepped up in a huge way last season, going 11-2 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after taking over after Laurent Brossoit was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round. His play got him a two-year contract worth $4.9 million annually that he signed June 30. Hill has never been a No. 1 entering a season, but it appears that's his role now, or at least a 1A with Logan Thompson the 1B. He proved himself in the playoffs last season, but now is an opportunity to show that he can be counted on consistently in the grind of the regular season too. Thompson and Hill could split starts if each stay healthy. Thompson was an all-star last season before injuries derailed him. He was 21-13-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 games in the regular season.

3. Health

Part of the reason why Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup last season was because they stayed healthy at the right time. Vegas had 13 skaters play in all 22 games and three more play in 21 of 22. Injuries did force them to go to their third goalie, Hill, but staying healthy everywhere else helped. They're not going to skate through the regular season injury-free. They didn't last year. Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each missed significant time. But health does seem like the only wild card that could prevent the Golden Knights from reaching the playoffs again as a top team in the Western Conference.