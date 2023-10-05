Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Pavel Dorofeyev, Paul Cotter, Max Comtois and Brendan Brisson are vying to replace Reilly Smith as the left wing on a line with center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio. Dorofeyev and Cotter played for Vegas last season. Cotter had 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 55 games and Dorofeyev had nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 18 games. Brisson played with Henderson in the American Hockey League last season. Comtois is with Vegas on a professional tryout contract after playing for the Anaheim Ducks last season. Ben Hutton and Kaedan Korczak are pushing to be the seventh defensemen, and one of them could be in the opening night lineup depending on the health of Zach Whitecloud, who sustained an undisclosed injury in a preseason game Sept. 25. Whitecloud was ruled out for the rest of the preseason with his status for the start of the regular season in question.
Most intriguing addition
Brisson had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games and Korczak had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) with Henderson last season. Korczak also played 10 games with the Golden Knights last season, chipping in with two assists and averaging 17:34 of ice time. It's possible each will be with Henderson to start this season, but they've gotten opportunities in training camp to showcase themselves and they've done well. Brisson was Vegas' first-round pick (No. 29) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Korczak was a second-round pick (No. 41) in 2019.
Biggest potential surprise
Cotter scored 13 goals in 55 games last season. That's a 19-goal pace across an 82-game season. The 23-year-old forward scored 19 goals in 59 games with Henderson in 2021-22. He could be a 20-goal threat if he makes the lineup and gets a chance to play with Karlsson. Similarly, Dorofeyev played at a 31-goal pace last season, albeit in only 18 games. He too could have 20-goal potential if he earns a regular spot in the lineup.
Ready to contribute
Brisson has had a good training camp. He may be pushed back to Henderson to start the season because of Cotter, Comtois and Dorofeyev, but NHL games appear in his future this season if the Golden Knights need him. Korczak is in a similar position.
Fantasy sleeper
Hill (fantasy average draft position: 149.0) – The 27-year-old has never played more than 27 games in a regular season but should now be considered a top 20-25 fantasy goalie option -- especially after re-signing with Vegas, where he could remain the starter or be part of a strong tandem with Logan Thompson. -- Pete Jensen