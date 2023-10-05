Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 

Season Previews

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Vancouver Canucks 2023-24 season preview

Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain
Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 season preview

Lightning season preview: Surviving Vasilevskiy absence will be challenge
Seattle Kraken 2023-24 season preview

Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run
Pittsburgh Penguins 2023-24 season preview

Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson
How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
How 8 East teams can get back to playoffs

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs
Philadelphia Flyers 2023-24 season preview

Flyers season preview: Healthy Couturier, Atkinson could provide spark
San Jose Sharks 2023-24 season preview

Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild
St. Louis Blues 2023-24 season preview

Blues season preview: Krug, Kyrou to help bid to return to playoffs
Ottawa Senators 2023-24 season preview

Senators season preview: Korpisalo could help end playoff drought
Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes
New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: Playoffs not good enough
Los Angeles Kings 2023-24 season preview

Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group
New Jersey Devils 2023-24 season preview

Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 

Vegas looks to avoid championship hangover behind Hill, Thompson in goal

Hill_Thompson_GoldenKnights_2568x1445

© Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Coach: Bruce Cassidy (second season)

Last season: 51-22-9, first place in Pacific Division, won the Stanley Cup

3 KEYS

1. Avoiding the hangover

The Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup on June 13, and the celebration has continued through the offseason. But will they have a Stanley Cup hangover? The Colorado Avalanche had a little of it last season, but that was partially due to injuries. They were 20-17-3 through 40 games, sixth in the Central Division in points with 43 and fourth in points percentage at .538. But they rebounded to go 31-7-4 in their last 42 games and finished first in the division. The Golden Knights will live it too. How much it impacts them remains to be seen.

2. Goaltending

Adin Hill stepped up in a huge way last season, going 11-2 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .932 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after taking over after Laurent Brossoit was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round. His play got him a two-year contract worth $4.9 million annually that he signed June 30. Hill has never been a No. 1 entering a season, but it appears that's his role now, or at least a 1A with Logan Thompson the 1B. He proved himself in the playoffs last season, but now is an opportunity to show that he can be counted on consistently in the grind of the regular season too. Thompson and Hill could split starts if each stay healthy. Thompson was an all-star last season before injuries derailed him. He was 21-13-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 games in the regular season.

3. Health

Part of the reason why Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup last season was because they stayed healthy at the right time. Vegas had 13 skaters play in all 22 games and three more play in 21 of 22. Injuries did force them to go to their third goalie, Hill, but staying healthy everywhere else helped. They're not going to skate through the regular season injury-free. They didn't last year. Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each missed significant time. But health does seem like the only wild card that could prevent the Golden Knights from reaching the playoffs again as a top team in the Western Conference.

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Pavel Dorofeyev, Paul Cotter, Max Comtois and Brendan Brisson are vying to replace Reilly Smith as the left wing on a line with center William Karlsson and right wing Michael Amadio. Dorofeyev and Cotter played for Vegas last season. Cotter had 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 55 games and Dorofeyev had nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 18 games. Brisson played with Henderson in the American Hockey League last season. Comtois is with Vegas on a professional tryout contract after playing for the Anaheim Ducks last season. Ben Hutton and Kaedan Korczak are pushing to be the seventh defensemen, and one of them could be in the opening night lineup depending on the health of Zach Whitecloud, who sustained an undisclosed injury in a preseason game Sept. 25. Whitecloud was ruled out for the rest of the preseason with his status for the start of the regular season in question.

Most intriguing addition

Brisson had 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 58 games and Korczak had 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) with Henderson last season. Korczak also played 10 games with the Golden Knights last season, chipping in with two assists and averaging 17:34 of ice time. It's possible each will be with Henderson to start this season, but they've gotten opportunities in training camp to showcase themselves and they've done well. Brisson was Vegas' first-round pick (No. 29) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Korczak was a second-round pick (No. 41) in 2019.

Biggest potential surprise

Cotter scored 13 goals in 55 games last season. That's a 19-goal pace across an 82-game season. The 23-year-old forward scored 19 goals in 59 games with Henderson in 2021-22. He could be a 20-goal threat if he makes the lineup and gets a chance to play with Karlsson. Similarly, Dorofeyev played at a 31-goal pace last season, albeit in only 18 games. He too could have 20-goal potential if he earns a regular spot in the lineup.

Ready to contribute

Brisson has had a good training camp. He may be pushed back to Henderson to start the season because of Cotter, Comtois and Dorofeyev, but NHL games appear in his future this season if the Golden Knights need him. Korczak is in a similar position.

Fantasy sleeper

Hill (fantasy average draft position: 149.0) – The 27-year-old has never played more than 27 games in a regular season but should now be considered a top 20-25 fantasy goalie option -- especially after re-signing with Vegas, where he could remain the starter or be part of a strong tandem with Logan Thompson. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nic Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson