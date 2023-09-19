Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks

MORE COVERAGE: Top 250 rankings

Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy draft cheat sheet

*NOTE: Sleepers are players taken in the later rounds who can vastly outperform their average draft position. They can be young players who have scratched the surface or more experienced players who have performed well in the NHL before but remain underrated or overlooked in fantasy for any reason(s). Sleepers below are listed in order of NHL.com fantasy rank. These picks are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

131. Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK

Yahoo Fantasy average draft position: 165.6*

Reason for optimism: The line of Barbashev, elite center Jack Eichel and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault was the most valuable 5-on-5 trio in fantasy playoff pools. Barbashev, acquired from the St. Louis Blues before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, was tied for fourth in the NHL in even-strength points (16) during the playoffs for the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and tied for ninth in assists (11). Barbashev had a breakout season for the Blues in 2021-22 (60 points) in mostly a secondary role and could reach new fantasy heights after re-signing with Vegas on a five-year contract this offseason.

148. Pavel Zacha, F, BOS

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 163.2

Reason for optimism: He could be the No. 1 center and a first power-play fixture for the Boston Bruins after the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and should also maintain even-strength exposure to elite right wing David Pastrnak (second in NHL with 61 goals last season; led League with 407 shots on goal). Zacha is coming off NHL career highs in points (57), goals (21), assists (36) and plus/minus (plus-26) and could be an even bigger fantasy steal if he sees significantly more power-play time than last season (1:43 per game).

151. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG

Undrafted on average in Yahoo Fantasy

Reason for optimism: Acquired by the Winnipeg Jets from the Los Angeles Kings in the trade involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, Vilardi could reach a new gear in a top-flight role with his new team. He had 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) in 68 games for the Kings last regular season and playoffs combined in mostly a second or third line role and could now play on the first power play with high-scoring skaters Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey.

165. Sean Durzi, D, ARI

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 156.6

Reason for optimism: He was tied with Drew Doughty for the Los Angeles Kings’ defenseman lead in goals (nine) last season and has combined for 31 power-play points over the past two seasons (tied for 29th in NHL at position) despite playing mostly on the second unit. He should have a much bigger role with the Coyotes and bring plenty of exposure to high-scoring forwards Clayton Keller, rookie Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz on the first power play.

171. Jakub Vrana, F, STL

Undrafted on average in Yahoo Fantasy

Reason for optimism: Vrana has scored 24 goals in 51 games (82-game pace: 39) over the past two seasons combined, including 10 (four on power play)in 20 games last season after being acquired by the Blues from the Detroit Red Wings. Vrana also combined to score 49 goals over two seasons with the Washington Capitals (2018-19 to 2019-20) but has not played a full NHL campaign since.

174. Adin Hill, G, VGK

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 149.0

Reason for optimism: He was 11-4 with a .932 save percentage during their championship run and had two shutouts in six games against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. The 27-year-old has never played more than 27 games in a regular season but should now be considered a top 25 fantasy goalie option -- especially after re-signing with Vegas, where he could remain the starter or be part of a strong tandem with Logan Thompson.

181. Sam Bennett, F, FLA

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 158.4

Reason for optimism: Since 2020-21 he ranks third on the Panthers in goals per 60 minutes 0.99; minimum 80 games) and has high upside on their second line if he plays with either wings Carter Verhaeghe or Matthew Tkachuk. Bennett is also a category coverage player to monitor in fantasy, ranking third on Florida in hits last season (150 in 63 games) and ranking first in the category among forwards.

191. Connor Brown, F, EDM

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 170.0

Reason for optimism: He reunites with elite center Connor McDavid, the universal No. 1 player in fantasy hockey, after they played on the same line with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League during their time as teammates there from 2012-14. Brown missed most of last season because of injury but showed flashes of fantasy potential with the Ottawa Senators in 2020-21 with 21 goals in 56 games. Brown could shatter his previous career highs across the board if he can stick with McDavid and/or Leon Draisaitl, the second ranked player in fantasy, at even strength.

210. John Klingberg, D, TOR

Yahoo Fantasy ADP: 163.0

Reason for optimism: He reached a career high of 67 points (eight goals, 59 assists) and 204 shots on goal in 82 games with the Dallas Stars in 2017-18 and has renewed potential by joining the Maple Leafs this season with the opportunity to see second power-play time on a unit with Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Matthew Knies. Since entering the NHL in 2014-15, Klingberg ranks 10th among active defensemen in power-play points (158 in 619 games).

243. Ryan Johansen, F, COL

Undrafted on average in Yahoo Fantasy

Reason for optimism: He has had five seasons with more than 60 points in his NHL career and should have plenty of strong wing linemates on the Avalanche's second line from Artturi Lehkonen or Valeri Nichushkin to fellow deep sleeper offseason additions in Jonathan Drouin, Ross Colton or Tomas Tatar. Johansen will also add plenty of depth to Colorado's power play having had four seasons of at least 20 power-play points and fills the void left by Nazem Kadri’s departure in free agency last offseason after the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup title in 2022.

Other fantasy sleeper candidates to consider:

184. Ville Husso, G, DET (ADP: 137.5)

193. Dmitry Orlov, D, CAR (ADP: 163.4)

197. Cam Talbot, G, LAK (ADP: 172.4)

206. Filip Hronek, D, VAN (ADP: 152.2)

220. Rasmus Sandin, D, WSH (ADP: 171.3)

226. Reilly Smith, F, PIT (ADP: 156.8)

---

Listen: "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast 🎧

Watch: Podcast episodes on YouTube 📺