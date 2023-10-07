Calder Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Connor Bedard fever has hit the NHL, and he has not even played a regular-season game. That will come Tuesday, when the Chicago Blackhawks and their No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS).

The 18-year-old center is the most hyped prospect in the League since center Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft.

But Bedard is not the only rookie expected to make an impact in the NHL this season, which is why the debate over who will win the Calder Trophy is an interesting one.

Here is who our writers picked: