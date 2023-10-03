Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run

Season Previews

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Seattle Kraken.

Coach: Dave Hakstol (third season)

Last season: 46-28-8; fourth place in Pacific Division, lost to Dallas Stars in Western Conference Second Round

3 KEYS

1. Hunter to hunted

The Kraken won’t be a Cinderella story in 2023-24 after they improved by 40 points in their second NHL regular season, defeated the Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the Western Conference First Round and took the Dallas Stars to Game 7 in the second round. With largely the same personnel this season, Seattle must gird for opponents being better prepared this time around.

2. Striving for balance

The Kraken averaged 3.52 goals per game, fourth best in the NHL, without a true offensive superstar. Forward Jared McCann led a balanced scoring attack with 70 points (40 goals, 30 assists) in 79 games. Twelve other players had at least 33 points, including center Matty Beniers, the winner of the Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year. He was second on Seattle with 24 goals and fourth with 57 points. They’ve lost some scoring depth with the departures of forwards Ryan Donato, Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong (who accounted for 44 goals between them) but signed Kailer Yamamoto as a free agent July 2 to help fill the void after he had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 58 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season. There also could be an opening for center Shane Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

3. Special care

Seattle ranked 21st in the NHL on the power play (19.8 percent) and the penalty kill (76.7 percent) last season. The Kraken scored 48 power-play goals, led by McCann’s seven, followed by six each by Sprong and center Jaden Schwartz. The numbers on the man advantage should improve with Beniers’ continued development while a healthy Andre Burakovsky could help too; the forward had 14 power-play points (four goals, 10 assists) in 49 games last season. The penalty kill should benefit from the addition of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, a defensive forward and face-off specialist who signed a one-year contract July 7.

Seattle Kraken 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The Kraken will deploy four lines with NHL-tested depth, but don't sleep on Tye Kartye, who showed he was NHL-ready on the biggest stage last season. The 22-year-old forward, an undrafted free agent, was called up from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League to fill in for an injured McCann on Seattle’s top line and scored on his first shot in his NHL debut, a 3-2 win at Colorado in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round on April 26. He had five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games. He was voted the Dudley (Red) Garrett Award as the top rookie in the AHL last season.

Most intriguing addition

Can a homecoming reignite Yamamoto’s NHL career? The Kraken are hoping the 24-year-old forward, a Spokane, Washington, native who played there in the Western Hockey League, will provide scoring depth. The No. 22 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto had an NHL career-high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games for Edmonton in 2021-22.

Biggest potential surprise

Seattle is deep on defense with Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz, but Ryker Evans has the talent to make the jump to the NHL at some point this season. The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 26 Calder Cup Playoff games for Coachella Valley, third among all playoff scorers.

Ready to contribute

Joey Daccord is vying to be Philipp Grubauer’s backup. Daccord went 2-1-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in five games (four starts) with the Kraken last season. The 27-year-old helped lead Coachella Valley to the Calder Cup Final, going 15-11 with a 2.22 GAA, .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 playoff games. He was fifth among AHL goalies during the regular season in GAA (2.38), fifth in save percentage (.918) and tied for third with 26 wins.

Fantasy sleeper

Kartye, LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Kartye opened a lot of eyes during the playoffs and exceeded expectations on the No. 1 line with Beniers and Jordan Eberle when McCann was injured, making the case for an eventual top-six role. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky -- Alex Wennberg -- Jaden Schwartz

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

