Kraken season preview: Balanced attack key to another playoff run

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
The Kraken will deploy four lines with NHL-tested depth, but don't sleep on Tye Kartye, who showed he was NHL-ready on the biggest stage last season. The 22-year-old forward, an undrafted free agent, was called up from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League to fill in for an injured McCann on Seattle’s top line and scored on his first shot in his NHL debut, a 3-2 win at Colorado in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round on April 26. He had five points (three goals, two assists) in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games and eight points (six goals, two assists) in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games. He was voted the Dudley (Red) Garrett Award as the top rookie in the AHL last season.
Most intriguing addition
Can a homecoming reignite Yamamoto’s NHL career? The Kraken are hoping the 24-year-old forward, a Spokane, Washington, native who played there in the Western Hockey League, will provide scoring depth. The No. 22 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Yamamoto had an NHL career-high 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games for Edmonton in 2021-22.
Biggest potential surprise
Seattle is deep on defense with Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz, but Ryker Evans has the talent to make the jump to the NHL at some point this season. The 21-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 26 Calder Cup Playoff games for Coachella Valley, third among all playoff scorers.
Ready to contribute
Joey Daccord is vying to be Philipp Grubauer’s backup. Daccord went 2-1-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in five games (four starts) with the Kraken last season. The 27-year-old helped lead Coachella Valley to the Calder Cup Final, going 15-11 with a 2.22 GAA, .926 save percentage and three shutouts in 26 playoff games. He was fifth among AHL goalies during the regular season in GAA (2.38), fifth in save percentage (.918) and tied for third with 26 wins.
Fantasy sleeper
Kartye, LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- Kartye opened a lot of eyes during the playoffs and exceeded expectations on the No. 1 line with Beniers and Jordan Eberle when McCann was injured, making the case for an eventual top-six role. -- Pete Jensen