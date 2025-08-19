Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Lucic, Sheary, Jack Johnson among those looking to earn job

Unsigned veteran players can earn a contract with an NHL team by impressing enough during training camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). Training camps open next month and the regular season begins Oct. 7.

The following notable players (listed alphabetically) will be in an NHL camp on a PTO:

Jack Johnson, D, Minnesota Wild

The 38-year-old had six assists in 41 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. The No. 3 pick of the 2005 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, Johnson has 342 points (77 goals, 265 assists) in 1,228 games for the Los Angeles Kings, Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. He has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games and won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

Milan Lucic, F, St. Louis Blues

The 37-year-old did not play last season after taking a leave of absence from the Boston Bruins in November 2023 and later entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had two assists in four games in 2023-24. Boston's second-round pick (No. 50) in the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic has 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) in 1,177 regular-season games for the Bruins, Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, and 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) in 136 playoff games. He won the Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Conor Sheary, F, New York Rangers

The 33-year-old had no points in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. An undrafted free agent, he has 267 points (124 goals, 143 assists) in 593 regular-season games for the Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals and Lightning and 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 72 playoff games. Sheary won the Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017.

Brendan Smith, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

The 36-year-old had six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games with the Dallas Stars last season. A first-round pick (No. 27) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2007 NHL Draft, Smith has 144 points (39 goals, 105 assists) in 726 regular-season games for the Red Wings, Rangers, Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils and Stars and 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 59 playoff games.

