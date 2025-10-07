Capitals season preview: Aiming higher after finishing 1st in Eastern Conference

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Washington Capitals.
Last season: 51-22-9, first in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round
Coach: Spencer Carbery (third season)
Biggest challenge
Replacing the additional motivation provided by Alex Ovechkin's chase of the NHL goal record, which he broke by scoring his 895th at the New York Islanders on April 6, will be difficult. It fueled the Capitals throughout last season, helping them finish first in the Eastern Conference. Ovechkin, who scored 44 goals, is back for his 21st and potentially last NHL season after turning 40 on Sept. 17, but can the Capitals find the same magic that contributed to a host of their players achieving NHL career highs? That list included forwards Dylan Strome (82 points; 29 goals, 53 assists), Pierre-Luc Dubois (66 points; 20 goals, 46 assists), Aliaksei Protas (66 points; 30 goals, 36 assists, plus-40), Tom Wilson (65 points; 33 goals, 32 assists), Connor McMichael (57 points; 26 goals, 31 assists) and Nic Dowd (27 points; 14 goals, 13 assists), defenseman Jakob Chychrun (47 points; 20 goals, 27 assists) and goalie Logan Thompson (31 wins).