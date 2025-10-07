Capitals season preview: Aiming higher after finishing 1st in Eastern Conference

Hope for similar magic that paced run to 2nd round of playoffs

Capitals 25 26 season preview

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Washington Capitals.

Last season: 51-22-9, first in Metropolitan Division; lost in Eastern Conference Second Round

Coach: Spencer Carbery (third season)

Biggest challenge

Replacing the additional motivation provided by Alex Ovechkin's chase of the NHL goal record, which he broke by scoring his 895th at the New York Islanders on April 6, will be difficult. It fueled the Capitals throughout last season, helping them finish first in the Eastern Conference. Ovechkin, who scored 44 goals, is back for his 21st and potentially last NHL season after turning 40 on Sept. 17, but can the Capitals find the same magic that contributed to a host of their players achieving NHL career highs? That list included forwards Dylan Strome (82 points; 29 goals, 53 assists), Pierre-Luc Dubois (66 points; 20 goals, 46 assists), Aliaksei Protas (66 points; 30 goals, 36 assists, plus-40), Tom Wilson (65 points; 33 goals, 32 assists), Connor McMichael (57 points; 26 goals, 31 assists) and Nic Dowd (27 points; 14 goals, 13 assists), defenseman Jakob Chychrun (47 points; 20 goals, 27 assists) and goalie Logan Thompson (31 wins).

The crew discuss the chances of the Washington Capitals repeating success from last season

How they make playoffs

Under Carbery, who won the Jack Adams Award voted as the top coach in the NHL last season, the Capitals were one of the League's most consistent teams, losing three in a row in regulation only once on their way to finishing second in the goals (286) and tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for eighth in goals-against (229). If they can maintain their consistency in effort and attention to detail, they have the balance throughout their lineup and a reliable tandem in net with Thompson and Charlie Lindgren that should help them qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs again even if all their players don't equal or surpass their production from last season.

Most intriguing addition

Justin Sourdif, who was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 26 for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, has been waiting for a chance to play regularly, but the 23-year-old forward was stuck behind a loaded lineup with Florida. Sourdif, a third-round pick (No. 87) in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored one goal in one game for the Panthers last season and had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games for Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Although he'll likely start on Washington's fourth line, he might get an opportunity to play higher in the lineup.

Biggest potential surprise

Sonny Milano's career appeared to be in jeopardy after he was unable to return last season from an upper-body injury sustained Nov 6. The 29-year-old forward has been one of the Capitals' better players in training camp to push his way back into the lineup conversation. If Milano can remain healthy and produce like he did in 2023-24 (15 goals in 49 games), he could provide a much-needed boost to the third line.

WSH@BOS: Milano nets his second goal in the 1st period

Ready to contribute

It appears Ryan Leonard will get a chance to play on the second line with Dubois and Protas to start the season. The 20-year-old didn't produce much offensively (one goal in nine regular-season games, one assist in nine playoff games) after joining Washington at the end of last season following his sophomore year at Boston College. But that experience and going through his first NHL training camp and preseason should help him find the scoring touch that produced an NCAA-leading 30 goals in 37 games last season.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Leonard, F: He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 games across the regular season and playoffs after signing his entry-level contract March 31 and joins Washington's deep group of goal-scorers led by Ovechkin. Leonard was a Hobey Baker Award finalist after becoming the first NCAA player with back-to-back 30-goal seasons since Cam Atkinson in 2009-10 and 2010-11. Leonard also ranked among forward leaders in average shot speed (65.46 mph; 95th percentile) during his limited NHL action. He is among NHL.com's top 40 fantasy keeper rankings and top five rookies for this season. -- Troy Perlowitz

Projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun --Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

