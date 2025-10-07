Capitals season preview: Aiming higher after finishing 1st in Eastern Conference

How they make playoffs

Under Carbery, who won the Jack Adams Award voted as the top coach in the NHL last season, the Capitals were one of the League's most consistent teams, losing three in a row in regulation only once on their way to finishing second in the goals (286) and tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs for eighth in goals-against (229). If they can maintain their consistency in effort and attention to detail, they have the balance throughout their lineup and a reliable tandem in net with Thompson and Charlie Lindgren that should help them qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs again even if all their players don't equal or surpass their production from last season.

Most intriguing addition

Justin Sourdif, who was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 26 for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft, has been waiting for a chance to play regularly, but the 23-year-old forward was stuck behind a loaded lineup with Florida. Sourdif, a third-round pick (No. 87) in the 2020 NHL Draft, scored one goal in one game for the Panthers last season and had 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games for Charlotte of the American Hockey League. Although he'll likely start on Washington's fourth line, he might get an opportunity to play higher in the lineup.

Biggest potential surprise

Sonny Milano's career appeared to be in jeopardy after he was unable to return last season from an upper-body injury sustained Nov 6. The 29-year-old forward has been one of the Capitals' better players in training camp to push his way back into the lineup conversation. If Milano can remain healthy and produce like he did in 2023-24 (15 goals in 49 games), he could provide a much-needed boost to the third line.