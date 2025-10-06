Crosby, Letang, Malkin set to enter 20th season together as Penguins teammates

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby skates out second to last.

Ahead of him is Kris Letang. Behind is Evgeni Malkin.

For the most part, that’s how it’s been since 2006, when Malkin and Letang were rookies with Crosby, then in his second season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Letang, Crosby and Malkin -- in that order -- will again step on the ice when the Penguins open their regular season against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS), becoming the first trio of teammates in the history of North American pro sports to reach 20 seasons.

"Honestly, I don't know if I've ever felt that secure with it, to be honest,” Crosby said Monday. “I mean, hockey, you know, there's so much turnover. I think just in general, all sports, you see more and more turnover. It's pretty rare that you see guys be with one team for long periods of time. Because of that, I think I probably didn't allow my hopes to get up too much, but I think that's what makes it even more special.

“There's no guarantees and I think that's what makes it what it is. It's super-rare and I think it makes us appreciate knowing that, you know, (separating) could have happened so many different times.”

When the 2023-24 season began, the three became the longest-tenured trio of teammates in North American professional sports, their 18 seasons one more than that of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada with the New York Yankees.

But “The Core” and “The Big Three” aren't only nicknames.

"It's an attitude,” Letang said.

One that's helped them lift the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

“We've got the same goal and we always share the same thing,” Letang said. “When we entered the League, our goal was to build something that was going to be regarded as one of the best teams. We tried to bring that every single day for the people that walk through our dressing room every single year. So, I just think that's what happened. I think we kind of, like, grew together to get the same goal."

That’s still true, but the Penguins are in a youth movement after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons and Crosby, Malkin and Letang are at different points in their careers, despite each being at least 38 years old.