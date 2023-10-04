Season Previews

Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Hughes, MacKinnon, McDavid among candidates to lead League in scoring this season

NHL Hughes MacKinnon McDavid no FO bug

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The 2023-24 NHL season begins Oct. 10 with a tripleheader on ESPN. To celebrate the start of the season, NHL.com writers and editors are debating who they think will be win some of the League's major awards. Today, the Art Ross Trophy, an annual award which is given "to the player who leads the NHL in scoring points at the end of the regular season."

It's called the Art Ross Trophy, but for five of the past seven seasons, it's belonged to Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers center has owned the NHL scoring race since he entered the league in 2015. After a rookie season that was cut short by injury, he's had at least 100 points in six of the past seven seasons, including 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in the 56-game, pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and 153 points (64 goal, 89 assists) in 82 games last season, which was the highest point total in the NHL since Mario Lemieux had 161 in 1995-96. 

But can he do it again this season? Or will someone else -- including one of his teammates -- beat him out for the Art Ross?

Here is who our writers picked:

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid is the favorite to win the Art Ross again, but Draisaitl is more than capable of finishing ahead of his Oilers teammate, and everyone else in the NHL. We know this because Draisaitl has done it before. In 2019-20, Draisaitl led the NHL with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games. Draisaitl also won the Hart Trophy as the NHL most valuable player that season. The 27-year-old consistently is among the NHL leaders in points. He finished second in the League with 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) in 80 games last season, and like McDavid, has reached at least 100 points four of the past five seasons. His average of 1.46 points per game since 2018-19 is second only to McDavid's 1.65 per game. If McDavid's production slips at all or he misses any time, Draisaitl will be there to pounce and finish ahead of his teammate. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

It's hard to believe Hughes is about to enter his fifth NHL season. The 22-year-old center set a Devils record with 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists), and scored an NHL career-high 31 power-play points (nine goals), which also led the Devils, in 78 games last season. He said in training camp that he spent much of the offseason perfecting ways to generate even more offense, and whether he's playing alongside Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli, Dawson Mercer or Erik Haula, it won't matter. He's once again going to be a point machine and will find creative ways to set up teammates or himself. Hughes has become smarter in how he navigates the prime scoring areas in the offensive zone and New Jersey has its deepest collection of forwards since he entered the League in 2019-20. That only should help benefit him in potentially leading the NHL in scoring this season. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Lost in the excitement of McDavid's historic season was the fact that the Lightning's all-world wing had an incredible season in 2022-23, with 113 points (30 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games, which tied David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins for third in the NHL. Now, because of an early playoff exit last season, Kucherov and the Lightning are well-rested, something they have not been since their run of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final began in 2020. Kucherov averaged 20:08 of ice time per game last season, and though the back injury sustained by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (out 8-10 weeks) will be hard for the Lightning to overcome, it also may force them to open up the offense a little bit more, which is perfect for Kucherov. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

McDavid is the favorite, but it's not as if MacKinnon is a wild, off-the-board pick. He was fifth in points last season with 111 (42 goals, 69 assists) in 71 games, but his average of 1.56 points per game was third behind McDavid (1.87) and Draisaitl (1.60). MacKinnon is third in points (553) and fourth in points per game (1.35) since the start of the 2017-18 season. Sure, it'll take some luck and a boost because another 111-point season, an NHL high for MacKinnon, likely won't be enough to top this superstar field of candidates. But he can do this. MacKinnon's average of 1.56 points per game for 82 games would give him 128 points. That would have tied Draisaitl for second last season behind McDavid. It's not safe to assume regression for McDavid, but if it happens then MacKinnon has the goods to take the Art Ross Trophy. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

There is little reason to believe, barring injury, the 26-year-old will not win the Art Ross Trophy for the sixth time this season. The only question is how many points he will get. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby believes McDavid is capable of 170 points this season. Considering McDavid still is reaching his prime, the total does not seem unreasonable. In fact, it probably gave McDavid a goal to aim for this season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer