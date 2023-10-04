Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

It's called the Art Ross Trophy, but for five of the past seven seasons, it's belonged to Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers center has owned the NHL scoring race since he entered the league in 2015. After a rookie season that was cut short by injury, he's had at least 100 points in six of the past seven seasons, including 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in the 56-game, pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, and 153 points (64 goal, 89 assists) in 82 games last season, which was the highest point total in the NHL since Mario Lemieux had 161 in 1995-96.

But can he do it again this season? Or will someone else -- including one of his teammates -- beat him out for the Art Ross?

Here is who our writers picked: