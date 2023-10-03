Penguins season preview: Eye playoff return with addition of Karlsson

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coach: Mike Sullivan (ninth season)

Last season: 40-31-11, fifth in Metropolitan Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Karlsson's impact

The Penguins essentially have two No. 1 defensemen after acquiring Erik Karlsson, the Norris Trophy winner last season voted as the top player at the position in the NHL, in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6. Karlsson, who had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) and averaged 25:36 of ice time in 82 games last season, joins Kris Letang, who had 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) and averaged 24:51 of ice time in 64 games. How each is used -- including on the power play, where Letang had 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) last season and Karlsson had 27 (five goals, 22 assists) for the Sharks -- will be something to keep an eye on.

2. Bounce back for Jarry

Goalie Tristan Jarry was 24-13-7 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games last season. Pittsburgh showed its faith in him by signing him to a five-year contract July 1 and trading backup Casey DeSmith to the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. Jarry's GAA was his highest in a season in which he played more than two games. He not only will need to be better during the regular season, but in the postseason, where he is 2-6 with a 3.00 GAA and .891 save percentage in eight games.

3. Depth scoring

What the Penguins get offensively from their bottom-six forward group could determine their season. Beyond centers Sidney Crosby (93 points; 33 goals, 60 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (83 points; 27 goals, 56 assists) and forwards Jake Guentzel (73 points; 36 goals, 37 assists) and Rickard Rakell (60 points; 28 goals, 32 assists), questions regarding productivity arise. Center Jeff Carter led the bottom-six forwards with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 79 games. Drew O'Connor (11 points; five goals, six assists, 46 games) had the next most among forwards still with Pittsburgh.