2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones

GOALS

850: Alex Ovechkin -- While the Washington Capitals forward likely won't score 72 goals this season to tie Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history, he has 822 goals and would hit a nice round number if he gets 28 goals, reaching 850. It also would be the 19th straight season Ovechkin scored at least 20 goals.

600: Sidney Crosby -- The Penguins center needs 50 goals to become the 21st member of the 600-goal club. Crosby scored 33 goals last season but has scored more than 50 once in his 18 NHL seasons (51 goals, 2009-10).

500: Evgeni Malkin -- Only three active players have scored at least 500 goals (Ovechkin, Crosby, Steven Stamkos) but the Penguins center is closing in. Malkin, who has 471, needs 29 this season to reach the mark. He's scored at least 29 goals six times in his NHL career, and scored 27 last season.

400: Anze Kopitar, Brad Marchand -- Kopitar has been one of the most consistent players on both sides of the ice since entering the NHL in 2006-07 and is seven goals away from 400 for his NHL career. The Los Angeles Kings center also needs 59 points to each 1,200. Marchand, the newly named captain of the Boston Bruins, is 28 goals away, a total he's reached eight times in his 14 NHL seasons.

300: Auston Matthews -- The Toronto Maple Leafs center will hit the milestone with his first goal this season. He is one of 12 players within 35 goals of 300 in the NHL; David Perron of the Detroit Red Wings is next closest (seven away) with Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (10), Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (24) also closing in.