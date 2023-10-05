Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Sixty is the new 40 when it comes to NHL goal-scoring. The past two winners of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy hit the 60-goal plateau, with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers leading the NHL with 64 goals last season, and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs scoring a League-high 60 in 2021-22.

Before that, the last winner of the award to go over 50 was Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin with 51 in 2018-19.

How many goals will it take to win the Richard this year, and who will be left standing as the leader when the season is over?

Here is who our writers picked: