Bedard providing air of excitement in Chicago ahead of NHL debut 

No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft ready to 'make an impact when I'm on the ice'

Bedard excitement faceoff bug
By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard appears be the heir to the throne of the Chicago sports legends who have played at United Center. Or maybe the air.

“I love thinking when we’re playing at United Center, ‘Michael Jordan could’ve hit a big shot here,’ or something like that,” said the 18-year-old, who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. “That’s pretty cool.”

Of course, Michael “Air” Jordan won six titles with the Chicago Bulls and is considered one of the best, if not the best, players in NBA history.

And though Bedard has yet to play one regular-season game, the rookie center is expected to be the NHL’s next generational talent and Chicago’s next great athlete.

He will make his debut when the Blackhawks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are led by Bedard’s childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

“Just sitting back, thinking about it, it’s pretty crazy,” Bedard said. “I texted some of my buddies. They’re like, ‘You can play in an NHL game (Tuesday).’ It’s pretty special and I’m just trying to take it all in, but also, once I’m on the ice, not be like, ‘Oh this is so cool.’ Just be like, ‘I want to perform, I want to be as good as I can.’”

Bedard enters this season as the most highly touted pick since Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. He led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season.

It's already been a wild ride for Bedard, who said life since the draft has been a “whirlwind.”

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “It’s been really cool for myself and my family. It’s crazy that whole summer and that process is gone, and you kind of only get that the one time in your life. So, I look back and it was really cool experiences and yeah, I enjoyed it.”

More memorable experiences await Bedard, who is expected to help the Blackhawks get back to their glory days. He’ll follow in the footsteps of former forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, who helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane and Toews are gone, but Bedard has been learning from and leaning on current Blackhawks veterans, in particular forwards Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall, who were acquired from the Boston Bruins on June 26. Foligno frequently texted Bedard over the summer and had him over to his family’s home for dinner. Hall, No. 1 pick by the Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, has experienced much of what awaits Bedard.

“He’s been so good to me,” Bedard said of Hall. “I’ve bugged him with so many questions (because) he’s been in the same situation. He’s been unreal. He’s such a good guy and someone I’ve gotten to know really well, especially over the past week, I would say.

“He comes up to me (saying), ‘If you have any questions or anything like that, don’t be afraid.’ There are few guys who maybe know the circumstances, the lifestyle you go through in the three months after the draft and leading up, so it’s so great to have a guy like him.”

NHL players discuss Backhawks center Bedard

Bedard’s regular-season debut at home will have to wait, though.

The Blackhawks begin their season with a five-game road trip before hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Oct. 21.

“I think the cool part is we’re in three or four teams’ home openers, which is pretty sweet. Then we have ours,” Bedard said. “I’m sure it’s a long process of getting introductions and stuff, but for a young guy like myself, never experiencing that, it’s going to be awesome. I’ve never seen these rinks, so pretty excited for that.”

Bedard felt better as the preseason progressed and said the Blackhawks 3-2 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday was “my best game by a long shot.”

Against a Wild roster that was set for the regular season, Bedard logged a preseason-high 23:16 of ice time, had two shots on goal and was 5-for-10 on face-offs. He didn’t have any points but said his idea of a good game doesn’t always result in them.

“I think if I’m creating a lot of chances and obviously being responsible when I’m in, not making mistakes down there, but I think my game is trying to make plays and be creative,” he said.

“Of course, sometimes I’m going to turn the puck over. That’s just in the nature of being offensive, but my best games would be when I’m making those plays, sometimes the simpler ones even. But just kind of all over it, getting shots, creating some shots for guys.”

Bedard is a true rink rat. Most of the time he was the last player off the ice, whether he was participating in practice or morning skate. But he does try to find time to unwind and get away from the game.

Sort of.

“Once I get home, just kind of hang out,” he said. “I like watching sports, whether it’s hockey, football, basketball or something. I really keep in touch with all my friends, whether it’s Regina or back home or whatever.

“For me, it’s probably a bit of time there watching something else or just hanging out, but I like to watch hockey. A lot of my life is hockey. I sound like a bit of a nerd, but it’s good.”

Asked what would constitute a good season for him, Bedard said it was, “tough to say, just not knowing what the League is really like.”

Regardless, there’s no doubt Bedard has worked hard to reach this moment and that he’s ready for it.

“I mean, preseason was big, but I just want to make a difference when I’m on the ice. That’s something for me to look at,” he said. “I want to help this team win games but from a personal standpoint, just being a difference-maker, making an impact when I’m on the ice and ultimately, we want to win.”

