McDavid, NHL stars expect Bedard to handle expectations with Blackhawks

The learning curve is there even for the best of players, and having the right outlook will be key. Center Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft, said he got that advice from Pat Maroon when the two played together for the United States at the IIHF World Championship in May of that year.

“He was talking about how there is never a bad day in the NHL, and even in your rookie year -- I mean this is Year Eight for me -- you’re always going to go through ups and downs throughout the season and it’s easy to get down on yourself or maybe just emotionally a little bit out of it sometimes,” Matthews said. “And trying to reel that back in can be a struggle at times, so just having that positive mindset of every day, it’s another good opportunity to go out and have fun. You’re living your dream and just take it day by day, have fun and work hard.”

The fun part has to come into play off the ice, too. With 82 games, travel, practices, video sessions and media obligations, it can be a grind. Hall, the No. 1 pick by the Oilers in 2010, said he’s learned life can’t be all hockey all the time.

“It’s important for him, when he leaves the rink, to get away from hockey, find something to do to take his mind off it,” Hall said of Bedard. “It’s a long year, and you can’t just think about hockey all the time, especially as you get later on in your career. You have to leave the game at the rink, that way when you come back to it, it feels more fresh in your brain.”

Bedard has been tasked with helping Chicago get back to its winning ways, much like former forwards Patrick Kane, the No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, and Jonathan Toews, their selection at No. 3 in the 2006 NHL Draft. Kane and Toews helped the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015 with a strong core around them that included defensemen Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Niklas Hjalmarsson, and forwards Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa.

The Blackhawks are expected to spend the next few seasons building around Bedard, but he stands out for now. Jack Eichel went through the same thing after he was the No. 2 pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft.

“Relax and try to enjoy it,” said Eichel, a center for the Vegas Golden Knights. “He’s worked his whole life to be in this position and play in the NHL, and just being around him, I know how hard he works. So just try not to put too much pressure on yourself.

“There’s going to be … I’m sure there’ll be a little bit of growing pains. From what I’ve seen from him, it looks like he’ll step right in and be right at home. But yeah, it’s just a new experience for him. Make sure he enjoys it. He’s playing in the NHL. It’s the best league in the world, and he deserves to make sure he’s enjoying the moment. I know he’ll have tons of success, and I wish him all the best.”

Bedard has a lot of expectations on him this season, either put there by himself or from others. It’s a big step, one that Bedard has been dreaming of taking his whole life, but those who have seen him say he’s ready.

“It’s still going to be something he'll have to learn and go through and experience but he's well prepared for it,” Crosby said. “And he's proven that he's an unbelievable player. And I'm sure with the people around him, his family and friends, they'll be able to help him out. And the team too. But from what I've seen, he's dealt with it really well.”

NHL.com Editor-In-Chief Bill Price, columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika, staff writers Amalie Benjamin, Derek Van Diest and Mike Zeisberger, and independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report