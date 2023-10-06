Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Alexander Alexeyev, 23, Vincent Iorio, 20, Hardy Haman Aktell, 25, and Lucas Johansen, 25, are each competing for the open spot on the third defense pair, which is available because of the injury to Joel Edmundson, who is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand. At forward, Connor McMichael, 22, Aliaksei Protas, 22, and Beck Malenstyn, 25, could step into regular roles in the bottom six after splitting last season between Washington and Hershey, but Ivan Miroshnichenko, 19, and Hendrix Lapierre, 21, are competing to push one of them or a veteran forward out of the lineup.

Most intriguing addition

The Capitals will need be patient with Max Pacioretty, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract (which includes an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives) on July 1. The 34-year-old forward is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and likely won’t be available to play until at least mid-November, but whenever he is ready, the Capitals will plug a six-time 30-goal scorer into their lineup and power play.

Biggest potential surprise

Haman Aktell’s signing on April 27 (one-year, two-way contract) didn’t get a lot of attention at the time, but the Capitals thought then he could potentially play for them this season and Edmundson’s injury increases his opportunity. Haman Aktell, who was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 108) of the 2016 NHL Draft but never signed, was third among defenseman in the Swedish Hockey League with 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) in 51 games with Vaxjo last season and has the size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and reach to be an effective defender.

Ready to contribute

McMichael appears poised to earn a regular role on one of the top three lines after taking a step back last season. McMichael spent the entire 2021-22 season with Washington, getting 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 68 games as a rookie, but he only played in six NHL games last season (no points) before he was sent down. The stint in the AHL allowed McMichael to work on his two-way game, though, and he finished with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 57 regular-season games, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 20 playoff games to help Hershey win the Calder Cup.

Fantasy sleeper

Rasmus Sandin, D (fantasy average draft position: 170.8) – The 23-year-old made an immediate impact with the Capitals last season, getting 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28. Sandin will continue to have upside this season if he plays on the top defense pair with Carlson and sees time on the second power-play unit, which would give him exposure to Ovechkin. -- Anna Dua