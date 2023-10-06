Season Previews

Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy

1st-year coach Carbery will be tasked with helping Washington return to playoffs

capitals_season_preview

© John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Washington Capitals.

Coach: Spencer Carbery (first season)

Last season: 35-37-10; sixth in Metropolitan Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Improved health

The Capitals will continue to rely heavily on the remaining core from their 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, which includes Alex Ovechkin, 38, Nicklas Backstrom, 35, T.J. Oshie, 36, John Carlson, 33, Evgeny Kuznetsov, 31, and Tom Wilson, 29. However, if they want to return to the playoffs after missing last season for the first time since 2014, they will need that core to remain healthy. Backstrom (hip resurfacing surgery, 42 games), Wilson (ACL surgery, ankle, 49 games) and Carlson (skull fracture, laceration of the temporal artery, lower body, 42 games) each missed extended periods last season, and Ovechkin (lower body, five games) and Kuznetsov (upper body, one game) played through lingering injuries.

2. Playing with pace

Carbery has stressed the need for Washington to play faster since being hired on May 30 to replace Peter Laviolette. For an older team that isn’t among the fastest in terms of skating, that means doing everything else quicker, beginning with moving the puck out of the defensive zone.

3. Rebound season from Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov playing at the top of his game will be essential if the Capitals want to return to the playoffs, and a fresh start under Carbery could be just what the veteran center needs after he produced a disappointing 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) and a minus-26 rating in 81 games last season. That was down from 78 points (24 goals, 54 assists) and a plus-7 rating he had in 79 games in 2021-22, when he was one of Washington’s best players.

Washington Capitals 2023-24 Season Preview

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Alexander Alexeyev, 23, Vincent Iorio, 20, Hardy Haman Aktell, 25, and Lucas Johansen, 25, are each competing for the open spot on the third defense pair, which is available because of the injury to Joel Edmundson, who is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand. At forward, Connor McMichael, 22, Aliaksei Protas, 22, and Beck Malenstyn, 25, could step into regular roles in the bottom six after splitting last season between Washington and Hershey, but Ivan Miroshnichenko, 19, and Hendrix Lapierre, 21, are competing to push one of them or a veteran forward out of the lineup.

Most intriguing addition

The Capitals will need be patient with Max Pacioretty, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract (which includes an additional $2 million in performance-based incentives) on July 1. The 34-year-old forward is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and likely won’t be available to play until at least mid-November, but whenever he is ready, the Capitals will plug a six-time 30-goal scorer into their lineup and power play.

Biggest potential surprise

Haman Aktell’s signing on April 27 (one-year, two-way contract) didn’t get a lot of attention at the time, but the Capitals thought then he could potentially play for them this season and Edmundson’s injury increases his opportunity. Haman Aktell, who was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (No. 108) of the 2016 NHL Draft but never signed, was third among defenseman in the Swedish Hockey League with 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists) in 51 games with Vaxjo last season and has the size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) and reach to be an effective defender.

Ready to contribute

McMichael appears poised to earn a regular role on one of the top three lines after taking a step back last season. McMichael spent the entire 2021-22 season with Washington, getting 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 68 games as a rookie, but he only played in six NHL games last season (no points) before he was sent down. The stint in the AHL allowed McMichael to work on his two-way game, though, and he finished with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 57 regular-season games, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 20 playoff games to help Hershey win the Calder Cup.

Fantasy sleeper

Rasmus Sandin, D (fantasy average draft position: 170.8) – The 23-year-old made an immediate impact with the Capitals last season, getting 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 28. Sandin will continue to have upside this season if he plays on the top defense pair with Carlson and sees time on the second power-play unit, which would give him exposure to Ovechkin. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Connor McMichael -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Anthony Mantha

Aliaksei Protas -- Nic Dowd -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Injured: Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Joel Edmundson (fractured hand)

